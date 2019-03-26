Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, Mindtree, Zee Entertainment in focus

Share market LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 3.5 points or 0.03 per cent down at 11,362 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares were shaky on Tuesday after US Treasury yields sank to their lowest since late 2017, further below short-term interest rates and adding to fears of a US recession. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade after two days of losses. Japan’s Nikkei rebounded 1.1 percent after a 3.0 percent fall on Monday, Reuters reported.

U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, extending the previous session’s sell-off, hit by worries of a slowdown in global economic growth and as Apple shares fell. But trading was choppy, with stocks moving back and forth between negative and positive territory during the session, said Reuters report.

Back home, shares of IT major Mindtree will assume focus, even as the board meets today, with share buyback being the likely agenda. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus after SBI said that a new owner is likely by May 31, following Naresh Goyal’s board exit. We bring to you live updates.