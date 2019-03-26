Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, Mindtree, Zee Entertainment in focus

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Tueaday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 3.5 points or 0.03 per cent down at 11,362 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Asian shares were shaky on Tuesday after US Treasury yields sank to their lowest since late 2017, further below short-term interest rates and adding to fears of a US recession. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade after two days of losses. Japan’s Nikkei rebounded 1.1 percent after a 3.0 percent fall on Monday, Reuters reported.
U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, extending the previous session’s sell-off, hit by worries of a slowdown in global economic growth and as Apple shares fell. But trading was choppy, with stocks moving back and forth between negative and positive territory during the session, said Reuters report.
Back home, shares of IT major Mindtree will assume focus, even as the board meets today, with share buyback being the likely agenda. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus after SBI said that a new owner is likely by May 31, following Naresh Goyal’s board exit. We bring to you live updates.
Oil prices firmed on Tuesday, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, but analysts warned that signs of a sharp economic slowdown could soon drag on crude markets. Brent crude oil futures were at $67.46 per barrel at 0110 GMT, up 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $59.31 per barrel, up 49 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement. Oil prices have been supported for much of 2019 by efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies like Russia, who have pledged to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply this year to prop up markets.
Gold prices were steady on Tuesday and hovered near one-month high hit in the previous session, as demand for safe-haven assets improved after treasury yields and equities fell on possible U.S. recession and global growth concerns. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,321.74 per ounce as of 0123 GMT, after touching its highest since Feb. 28 at $1,324.33 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.1 percent at $1,320.70 an ounce. Asian shares were shaky on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury yields sank to their lowest since late 2017, further below short-term interest rates and adding to fears of a U.S. recession.
