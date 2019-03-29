Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, Infosys, TCS shares in focus

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 25 points down or 0.21% lower at 11,645 points indicating a flat to negative opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Asian shares posted narrow gains on Friday on revived hopes of progress in US-China trade talks, while global bond yields moved higher after a prolonged slide on worries about the economic outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.0 percent. The S&P 500 on Thursday gained 0.36 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.34 percent, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of Jet Airways will assume focus, after the firm defaulted on ECB repayment. Shares of IT sector major Infosys, TCS will also be in focus, after rival Accenture raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, benefiting from its investments in digital and cloud services. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Gold inched up on Friday, but was on track for its first weekly decline in four weeks after posting its steepest fall in more than seven months in the previous session on a strong dollar. Palladium, meanwhile, was set for its worst week since November 2015, after recording its biggest one-day decline in more than two years on Thursday. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,291.40 per ounce by 0120 GMT, after falling about 1.5 percent in the previous session to touch its lowest since March 8 at $1,288.30.
March 31 is closing in and with that the tax saving season for the financial year 2018-19 will come to an end. To make taxpayers invest in the schemes and plans of their choice, some salesmen could be using the marketing spiels to lure investors into their trap. Walking into a branch of most banks, the scene is the same as salesmen are falling over each other in order to collect funds from investors. With high turnover target, the sales pitch at times may mislead the investor in locking funds in an unsuitable investment product. Here are a few such sales pitches that you may hear when confronted with a financial service salesman in a bank branch.
