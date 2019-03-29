Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, Infosys, TCS shares in focus

Stock Market Live: The SGX Nifty was trading 25 points down or 0.21% lower at 11,645 points indicating a flat to negative opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares posted narrow gains on Friday on revived hopes of progress in US-China trade talks, while global bond yields moved higher after a prolonged slide on worries about the economic outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.0 percent. The S&P 500 on Thursday gained 0.36 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.34 percent, Reuters reported.

Back home, shares of Jet Airways will assume focus, after the firm defaulted on ECB repayment. Shares of IT sector major Infosys, TCS will also be in focus, after rival Accenture raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, benefiting from its investments in digital and cloud services. We bring to you LIVE updates.