Share market LIVE: Sensex holds gains after PM Modi’s speech, Nifty nears 11,550; Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank up

Stock market LIVE: After opening higher on Wednesday morning, the Sensex and Nifty held on to gains in the afternoon trade amid PM Modi’s speech on India becoming a space superpower. The Sensex is up 156 points to 38,389.37 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,550-mark. “India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares gained up to 3% and were among the top Sensex gainers. The Bank Nifty gained to fresh record high of 38,100.
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in US bond markets and the implications for the world’s top economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6 percent, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of IT major Mindtree will assume focus, after the board decided against share buyback, amid hostile takeover battle with L&T. L&T shares will also be in focus after engineering giant made an open offer for Mindtree shares to pick up 5.13 crore shares for uptown Rs 980. Private airline Jet Airways will be in focus, after the firm expects to operate more than 40 planes by April-end. We bring to you live updates.
"Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out "Mission Shakti" successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader, & under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power," Nitin Gadkari told ANI said shortly after PM Modi's address to the nation. "A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat," PM Modi said in his speech.
Shares of Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics surged in trade on Wednesday afternoon, after PM Modi shared details about India's "Shakti Mission." Bharat Dynamics shares gained more than 6% to hit the day's high at Rs 300. Hindustan Aeronautics shares gained more than 7.2% to hit Rs 775 on BSE. "India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit," Pm Modi said in his address to the nation, adding that A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space progress. "I assure international community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. We're against arms raised in space," he said.
After opening higher on Wednesday morning, the Sensex and Nifty are off highs ahead of PM Modi's important address to the nation. The Sensex is up 114 points to 38,341.47 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,500-mark. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," PM Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares gained up to 3% and were among the top Sensex gainers. The Bank Nifty gained to fresh record high of 38,100. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Infra major GMR Group announced that a consortium led by Tata Group, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and SSG Capital Management will invest around Rs 8,000 crore in its airports business. The deal will lead to an overall investment of Rs 1,000 crore into GMR Airports, and the remaining Rs 7,000 crore amount will go into buying shares from GIL and its subsidiaries. “The investment amount of Rs. 8,000 crore will consist of Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion in GAL; and Rs 7,000 crore towards purchase of GAL’s equity shares from GIL and its subsidiaries," said the firm.
A CBI team is likely to leave for London to assist local authorities in the extradition case of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi whose bail plea will come for hearing before a court there on Friday, officials said. A Joint Director-level officer has been deputed to leave for London Wednesday with necessary documents, they said. The 48-year old diamantaire is accused of swindling over 2 billion USD from state-run Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.
The gains in Indian stocks after a breakout in tensions with Pakistan may have room to run, according to a veteran stock picker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong response to a suicide bomb that killed 40 Indian troops in Kashmir has increased the chances that a stable government will be elected in upcoming general elections, said Raamdeo Agrawal, who helped develop Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. into a billion-dollar company. And that bodes well for the economy and equities, he said. Since Modi retaliated with airstrikes against what New Delhi said was a terrorist training camp in Pakistan, at least four opinion polls have shown his ruling coalition may get close to the 272 seats needed for a majority in elections that begin on April 11. Results are due on May 23.
he rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 68.98 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday on increased demand for the US currency from importers and rising crude prices. However, a higher opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fun inflows helped in restricting the slide in the Indian unit to some extent, forex traders said. The local unit opened weak at 68.98 at the interbank forex market, down 12 paise over its last close. The currency, however, pared some initial loss and was trading at 68.92 at 0939 hrs.
A rally in bleuchip bank scrips led by IndusInd Bank helped the Nifty Bank index surge past the previous high of 30,008-mark. IndusInd Bank shares are trading 4% higher at Rs 1779 on NSE, while Yes Bank shares are higher by 2.5% to Rs 260. RBL, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank all touched their respective 52-week highs. Here's a look at LIVE Nifty Bank index.
The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday morning, with banking stocks leading the gains. Bank Nifty surged to fresh record high levels, crossing the earlier 30,008-mark. The Sensex is trading 200 points higher at 38,431.53, while the Nifty is up 48 points to 11,531. IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares gained up to 3% and were among the top Sensex gainers. ICICI Prudential shares jumped more than 6% to hit the day's high at Rs 338.70 on NSE, on the second day of its ongoing OFS. A look at live Sensex heatmap.
Petrol and diesel prices have come under stress once again with Donald Trump imposing sanctions on Venezuela and Iran. This has become a serious concern for consumers in India as the country imports 80 per cent of it crude oil requirements. However, there may be some respite for consumers from high fuel prices if the government decides to bring petrol and diesel under GST, even as it means that an entirely new tax structure might be needed with as much as 85% GST rate.
Crisis-ridden Jet Airways has assured the government that no additional planes would be grounded in the coming days, adding 40 more aircrafts would fly by the April-end, in addition to 35 at present, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola said. Earlier in the day, DGCA top officials held meeting with airline management, a day after its founder Naresh Goyal made exit from the company board and transferred control to the lenders.
GMR Infrastructure: GMR will announce divestment of up to 40% in all airports (Delhi, Hyd, Goa, Philippines) tomorrow and GIC-Tata consortium will buy that stake for Rs 8,000 Crores. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: ICICI Prudential’s OFS received a demand of 6.29 times from its base issue at an indicative price of Rs 316.11 per share, according to the exchanges. The insurance company has also pared its stake in Jyothy Labs to 3.01 per cent from 5.03 per cent. Mindtree: Mid-sized software services company Mindtree has decided to not proceed with share buy-back and evaluate the option of the open offer. It will also constitute a panel on L&T’s unsolicited offer. Apurva Purohit will lead this panel of independent directors.
The dollar held modest gains on Wednesday as a recovery in investor risk appetite arrested a decline in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields, which fell to 15-month lows this week. The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was steady at 96.765 after edging up nearly 0.2 percent overnight. The greenback advanced on Tuesday after 10-year Treasury debt yields rebounded due to stock gains on Wall Street. An inversion of the U.S. yield curve, which has preceded every U.S. recession over the past 50 years, chilled risk sentiment and triggered a sharp stock selloff last week.
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in U.S. bond markets and the implications for the world’s top economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6 percent. Wall Street’s main indexes tallied solid gains on Tuesday but finished below their session highs in a reflection of the underlying concerns about the economic outlook.
Gold inched up on Wednesday, after falling the most in nearly two weeks in the previous session, as share markets retreated on worries about a possible U.S. recession and weak data added to concerns about the economy. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,317.14 per ounce as of 0126 GMT, after registering its biggest one-day percentage decline since March 14 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were also up about 0.1 percent at $1,316.80 an ounce.
