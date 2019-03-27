Share market LIVE: Sensex holds gains after PM Modi’s speech, Nifty nears 11,550; Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank up

Stock Market Live: The Sensex is up 114 points to 38,341.47 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,500-mark.

Stock market LIVE: After opening higher on Wednesday morning, the Sensex and Nifty held on to gains in the afternoon trade amid PM Modi’s speech on India becoming a space superpower. The Sensex is up 156 points to 38,389.37 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,550-mark. “India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares gained up to 3% and were among the top Sensex gainers. The Bank Nifty gained to fresh record high of 38,100.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in US bond markets and the implications for the world’s top economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6 percent, Reuters reported.

Back home, shares of IT major Mindtree will assume focus, after the board decided against share buyback, amid hostile takeover battle with L&T. L&T shares will also be in focus after engineering giant made an open offer for Mindtree shares to pick up 5.13 crore shares for uptown Rs 980. Private airline Jet Airways will be in focus, after the firm expects to operate more than 40 planes by April-end. We bring to you live updates.