Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Yes Bank, Aavas Financiers stocks in focus

Share market live today: Check Sensex, Nifty live updates

Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian equity markets — are likely to open on a lower note tracking weak Asian peers. The SGX Nifty, an early indicator of NSE Nifty 50, was trading 21.50 points or 0.21% lower at 10,278.50 at the Singapore Exchange. Housing finance company Aavas Financiers will list its shares on the exchanges today.

Shares in Asia stumbled in early trade on Monday as investors waited with bated breath as China’s markets prepare to reopen following a week-long holiday and after its central bank cut banks’ reserve requirements in a bid to support growth, said a Reuters report. Equity markets around the world came under pressure last week after a steep sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, prompted by hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and data widely seen as bolstering the case of further U.S. rate hikes.