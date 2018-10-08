Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Yes Bank, Aavas Financiers stocks in focus

Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian equity markets — are likely to open on a lower note tracking weak Asian peers. The SGX Nifty, an early indicator of NSE Nifty 50, was trading 21.50 points or 0.21% lower at 10,278.50 at the Singapore Exchange. Housing finance company Aavas Financiers will list its shares on the exchanges today.
Shares in Asia stumbled in early trade on Monday as investors waited with bated breath as China’s markets prepare to reopen following a week-long holiday and after its central bank cut banks’ reserve requirements in a bid to support growth, said a Reuters report. Equity markets around the world came under pressure last week after a steep sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, prompted by hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and data widely seen as bolstering the case of further U.S. rate hikes.
During the truncated week October 1-5, Sensex and Nifty posted the biggest ever weekly fall in absolute points — losing 1,850 and 614 points respectively — as bloodbath continued in the Dalal Street for the fifth consecutive week amid a depreciating rupee, boiling crude oil prices and intensifying volatility in the global markets. At their Friday’s closing levels, both the Sensex and Nifty have corrected 12% from their August record highs of 38,989.65 and 11,760.20 points. The Indian rupee tumbled down below the 74/$ mark for the first time ever to hit a record low of 74.22 against the greenback intraday following the RBI rate hold decision on Friday.
Read more here: Sensex, Nifty down 12% from record highs, INR hits 74/$; check cues for next week