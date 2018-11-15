Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with minor gains; Vodafone Idea tanks 8%, Grasim dips 7%

Share market LIVE: Track Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates here

Stock market live updates: Sensex and Nifty traded within a narrow range during morning trade deals on Thursday, with marginal gains led by sector-specific buying. According to market observers, an appreciation in the Indian rupee, along with Asian shares edging higher on the back of falling oil prices, kept market sentiment slightly buoyed. The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange on Thursday on the back of easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Yes Bank shares cracked over 6% today, a day after the bank announced that Ashok Chawla has resigned as non-executive chairman. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea’s shares tanked nearly 8% in early morning trade after the joint entity in its maiden earnings announcement reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore for the September quarter.

Among other stocks, shares of Jet Airways soared over 7% in opening trade on Thursday after media reports said Tata Sons chief is likely to pitch for board’s backing to acquire the struggling airline. Shares of Grasim Industries cracked nearly 9% in early morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a net loss in the second quarter ended September 2018.

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as a steep slide in crude oil prices which had chilled investor sentiment slowed, while the pound and euro were supported after British Prime Minister Theresa May gained cabinet support for a Brexit deal, said a Reuters report. Today, Yes Bank, Vodafone India, Grasim, Coffee Day, PC Jeweller, Thermax and Raymond are among top stocks to track.