Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with minor gains; Vodafone Idea tanks 8%, Grasim dips 7%

Stock market live updates: Sensex and Nifty traded within a narrow range during morning trade deals on Thursday, with marginal gains led by sector-specific buying. According to market observers, an appreciation in the Indian rupee, along with Asian shares edging higher on the back of falling oil prices, kept market sentiment slightly buoyed. The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange on Thursday on the back of easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as a steep slide in crude oil prices which had chilled investor sentiment slowed, while the pound and euro were supported after British Prime Minister Theresa May gained cabinet support for a Brexit deal, said a Reuters report. Today, Yes Bank, Vodafone India, Grasim, Coffee Day, PC Jeweller, Thermax and Raymond are among top stocks to track.
Shares of Grasim Industries cracked nearly 9% in early morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a net loss in the second quarter ended September 2018. The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,299.86 crore for the quarter under consideration on account of an exception item related to the merger of Vodafone with Idea Cellular. Grasim Industries shares plunged by 8.74% to a low of Rs 800.30 per share on The BSE.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's shares tanked nearly 8% in early morning trade on Thursday after the joint entity in its maiden earnings announcement reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore for the September quarter. The company also announced a fund infusion of Rs 25,000 crore to help it take on cut-throat competition. Vodafone Idea's shares plunged 7.85% to a low of Rs 38.15 per share on the NSE.
The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange on Thursday on fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices. Provisional data from the stock exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 277.38 crore on Wednesday. The strength in the rupee was also supported by increased selling of dollars by exporters and the American currency's weakness against some currencies overseas, PTI reported quoting currency dealers. Earlier on Wednesday, the rupee had gained 36 paise to end at 72.31 against the US dollar as global crude oil prices hovered near one-year lows, easing concerns over expanding current account deficit and inflation.
Shares of Jet Airways soared over 7% in opening trade on Thursday after media reports said Tata Sons chief is likely to pitch for board’s backing to acquire the struggling airline. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is likely to present a business viability plan to the board on Friday on the proposed acquisition of the beleaguered airline, according to a report by TOI. Jet Airways share price rose by 7% to a high of Rs 276 per share on the BSE.
The NSE Nifty 50, after a weak start, traded 13.50 points or 0.13% higher at 10,589.80 points around 9.30 am. Visesh Infotecnics was the most traded stock by volume on the NSE in the first 15 minutes of trade today. Check out the other stocks here:
The BSE Sensex, after opening on a flat-to-positive note on Thursday, rose by over 100 points in the first 10 minutes of trade led by healthy buying in most auto, IT and pharma stocks. The NSE Nifty, too, gained and reclaimed the 10,600-mark.
Yes Bank: Ashok Chawla has resigned as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank, the private sector bank said on Wednesday. Chawla offered to quit as the controversy was being generated on his continuance on the Board of Directors following his name appearing in a CBI charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case, PTI reported citing sources.
Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has announced a fund infusion of Rs 25,000 crore to help it take on the cut-throat competition.
Jet Airways: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is likely to present a business viability plan to the board on Friday on the proposed acquisition of the beleaguered airline, according to a report by TOI.
Grasim: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,299.86 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 on account of an exception item related to the merger of Vodafone with Idea Cellular.
Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said it is divesting its front-end pharmacy business to Apollo Pharmacy Ltd for a lump sum cash consideration of Rs 527.8 crore as part of a restructuring exercise.
Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Enterprises reported a 59.78% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.83 crore for the September quarter due to higher expenses.
The Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat-to-positive note on Thursday, with Yes Bank shares slipping over 5% in opening trade. Check out all major Sensex gainers and losers here:
The BSE Sensex traded on a flat note with a negative bias during the pre-open trade session on Thursday. The rupee opened at 72.0583 against the US dollar from its previous close at 72.3125 per dollar, Bloomberg data showed.
Oil rose about 1 percent on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session’s heavy sell-off, on growing prospects that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers would cut output at a meeting next month to prop up prices. After a record 12 straight days of losses and the steepest one-day loss in more than three years, the oil market reversed course after Reuters reported that OPEC and its partners were discussing a proposal to cut output by up to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), more than officials had mentioned previously.
Read the full story here: Crude oil rebounds from steep sell-off as OPEC, partners discuss supply cut
Weakness in financials and FAANG stocks, led by Apple, weighed on the US Indices. Indices closed lower for the fourth session on the trot, its longest losing streak in three months. Global markets will breathe sigh of relief as the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet had agreed to a Brexit deal. The pound and euro will get a boost against the dollar and in turn help our currency as well.
Today is the last day of the earnings season for our markets. Expect last benchers generally to announce results lesser than markets expectations.
Crude oil has slightly rebounded from its recent rout, though lower crude oil prices has wider ramifications for our markets. Low crude oil prices will feed better margins for many sectors and specially help Oil marketing companies, Airlines, Tyre and Paint companies. Lower crude will lead to lower inflation – which is a good news for our debt markets. Foreigners recognise the improving prospects of our bonds and have lapped up $1.3 billion worth of bonds in last none sessions. Falling treasury yields will also help PSU banks outperform the markets. Yes bank and Kotak bank have to tackle their own leadership and ownership issues respectively and are likely to remain in limelight today.
We likely to reiterate that we feel banks can lead this markets higher. Nifty has support near 10400 and we can raise the stop to that level for long positions.
