Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the green; Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea in focus

Viewpoint : Banks to hog the limelight

Weakness in financials and FAANG stocks, led by Apple, weighed on the US Indices. Indices closed lower for the fourth session on the trot, its longest losing streak in three months. Global markets will breathe sigh of relief as the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet had agreed to a Brexit deal. The pound and euro will get a boost against the dollar and in turn help our currency as well.

Today is the last day of the earnings season for our markets. Expect last benchers generally to announce results lesser than markets expectations.

Crude oil has slightly rebounded from its recent rout, though lower crude oil prices has wider ramifications for our markets. Low crude oil prices will feed better margins for many sectors and specially help Oil marketing companies, Airlines, Tyre and Paint companies. Lower crude will lead to lower inflation – which is a good news for our debt markets. Foreigners recognise the improving prospects of our bonds and have lapped up $1.3 billion worth of bonds in last none sessions. Falling treasury yields will also help PSU banks outperform the markets. Yes bank and Kotak bank have to tackle their own leadership and ownership issues respectively and are likely to remain in limelight today.

We likely to reiterate that we feel banks can lead this markets higher. Nifty has support near 10400 and we can raise the stop to that level for long positions.

-- HDFC Securities