Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 10,650; Jet Airways up 9%, Yes Bank slumps 12%

Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Friday, tracking positive global cues. After opening about 100 points higher, the 30-share Sensex gained more than 266 points to day’s high of 35,526.21, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above the psychological 10,650-mark. Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations gave Wall Street a fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26 percent in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2 percent, Reuters reported. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on optimism the United States and China could resolve their trade dispute, after a news report said Washington would pause further tariffs on Chinese imports, said the Reuters report.
Yes Bank shares tanked 10% to hit the day’s low at Rs 190.50. The bank yesterday said that OP Bhatt has tendered his resignation from his duties as an external expert of the search and selection committee for the new CEO, with immediate effect citing that there may be a potential conflict of interest. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.
The Sensex ectended gains on Friday morning, after opening stronger on positive global cues. The 30-share gained more than 266 points, buoyed by a rally in the shares of IT and financials. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL gained more than 2.2% to hit the day's high at Rs 1,121. Bharti Airtel share price gained more than 1.8% to hit intra-day high of Rs 310.90. A look at the heat map.
The domestic currency rupee strengthened 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.Besides, weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, traders told PTI. Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore Thursday, as per provisional data. The rupee had vaulted 34 paise to close at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar Thursday on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.
Jet Airways share price recovered from their opening losses even as Tata Sons Ltd is reportedly in pursuit of a controlling stake of debt-laden airline. Jet Airways shares zoomed 14% in the morning trade to hit intra-day high of Rs 366.95. According to a report by CNBC TV18, Tata Sons board will likely discuss the acquisition plan on Friday and if the board approves, the proposed deal may "move quickly", the channel quoted sources as saying. Yesterday, the shares rallied by more than 25% intra-day. However, the airline has dismissed media reports as speculative.
Oil prices were stable this morning, supported by expected supply cuts from OPEC but held back by record U.S. production. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.5/ per barrel at 0132 GMT, up 12 cents from their last settlement. Brent crude oil futures were up 7 cents at $66.69 a barrel. Prices were mainly supported by expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would start withholding supply soon, fearing a renewed rout such as in 2014 when prices crashed under the weight of oversupply.
Shares of India's major private sector lender Yes Bank slumped on Friday, after the firm said that OP Bhatt has tendered his resignation from his duties as an external expert of the search and selection committee for the new CEO. OP Bhatt has resigned with immediate effect citing that there may be a potential conflict of interest. Yes Bank share price slupmed by more than 9.7% to hit the day's low at Rs 195.50. Yesterday, the shares fell after former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla resigned as non-executive chairman of the bank.
The domestic stock markets, Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The 30-share Sensex gained more than 100 points on open to 35,398.70, while the broader Nifty 50 was nearing the psychological 10,650-mark. Shares of TCS and Sun Pharma gained more than 1.4% each. Yes Bank share price tanked 5% to hit the day's low at Rs 196.50, a day after the bank announced that Ashok Chawla has resigned as non-executive chairman. The bank yesterday said that OP Bhatt has tendered his resignation from his duties as an external expert of the search and selection committee for the new CEO, with immediate effect citing that there may be a potential conflict of interest. We bring to you live heat map.
Sensex is showing a strong upsurge in the pre-open session, up 140 points. We take a look at heat map.
Jet Airways and Yes Bank will be among top stocks in focus today:
Jet Airways: Tata Sons Ltd is reportedly in pursuit of a controlling stake of debt-laden Jet Airways. According to a report by CNBC TV18, Tata Sons board will likely discuss the acquisition plan on Friday and if the board approves, the proposed deal may "move quickly", the channel quoted sources as saying. Yesterday, the shares rallied by more than 25% intra-day,
Yes Bank: The bank yesterday said that OP Bhatt has tendered his resignation from his duties as an external expert of the search and selection committee for the new CEO, with immediate effect citing that there may be a potential conflict of interest. The shares tanked more than 9% yesterday, after the bank announced that Ashok Chawla has resigned as non-executive chairman.
The British pound lay battered and bruised in Asia on Friday after a bout of political turmoil fanned fears the country could crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal. Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations gave Wall Street a fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26 percent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 percent, Reuters reported.
Asian markets mostly fluctuated Friday as investors weighed China-US trade speculation, while the pound struggled to recover from the previous day's Brexit bruising. But as a volatile week drew to a close, there did seem to be some stability in the oil sector with the earlier sharp losses tailing off, providing relief to regional energy firms, Reuters reported. Hopes that the world's top two economies are making efforts to resolve their painful tariffs standoff provided support to global markets, though conflicting reports were keeping any optimism in check, said the Reuters report.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on optimism the United States and China could resolve their trade dispute, after a news report said Washington would pause further tariffs on Chinese imports. Wall Street's major indexes reversed an early drop after the Financial Times reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a group of industry executives the next tranche of tariffs on Chinese imports was on hold, Reuters reported.
Essar Steel Asia Holdings (ESAH), the holding company of Essar Steel, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asking it be allowed to plead its case before any orders are passed. ESAH has filed a caveat petition in the NCLT Ahmedabad bench which has been hearing the insolvency case against the debt-laden company.
