Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 10,650; Jet Airways up 9%, Yes Bank slumps 12%

Share market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s trend in India, was trading higher 0.41 percent to 10,665.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market.

Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Friday, tracking positive global cues. After opening about 100 points higher, the 30-share Sensex gained more than 266 points to day’s high of 35,526.21, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above the psychological 10,650-mark. Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations gave Wall Street a fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26 percent in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2 percent, Reuters reported. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on optimism the United States and China could resolve their trade dispute, after a news report said Washington would pause further tariffs on Chinese imports, said the Reuters report.



Yes Bank shares tanked 10% to hit the day’s low at Rs 190.50. The bank yesterday said that OP Bhatt has tendered his resignation from his duties as an external expert of the search and selection committee for the new CEO, with immediate effect citing that there may be a potential conflict of interest. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.