Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Tata Motors, Titan shares to be in focus today

Viewpoint: Make The Hay While Sun Shines !

In the last leg of the quarterly results season this week, scores of companies will rush to declare their quarterly score card. Coal and Eicher motors – two nifty companies are scheduled today. The 5 state Assembly Elections - semi-finals before the 2019 finals kick off today. First phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh – 18 out of 90 seats are scheduled today and rest are on November 20th.

U.S. equities were lower on Friday, for the first time in five sessions, putting a cap on gains seen for the week, as earnings as well as a hotter-than-expected read on wholesale price inflation affected sentiments. Fed is expected to hike the U.S. interest rate for the fourth time this year, markets concluded after the FOMC meet. Crude has fallen 20% from its recent top and that has unnerved many oil producing countries. Pressure is mounting on OPEC to cut the supply to support falling prices. Crude and Dollar are inching higher today and that is likely to put cap on gains in our market.

A parliamentary panel, of which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a member, has called RBI governor Urjit Patel for the third-time to brief it on the government's demonetization move. Foreign selling has slightly abated and strong local flows will support the markets. It is heartening to see SIP flows improve in October month. Nifty is stuck in a small range, though bias is towards higher side. Small cap and Mid-cap stocks are faring much better and they will continue to outperform this week as well. It will be profitable to focus on individual stocks rather than play the broad market trends. Make the hay while Sun shines !

-- HDFC Securities