Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Tata Motors, Titan shares to be in focus today

Stock market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian equity markets — are likely to open on a lower note on Monday tracking weakness in the Asian markets. SGX Nifty futures were trading 19.50 points or 0.18% lower on the Singapore Exchange indicating a negative start for the NSE Nifty 50. Tata Motors, Titan, RCom, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Jet Airways, Amara Raja Batteries are among top stocks to track today.
Asian shares fell on Monday, extending weakness in global equity markets at the end of last week as soft Chinese economic data and falling oil prices rekindled anxiety about the outlook for world growth, said a Reuters report. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17%. Australian shares were down 0.08%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index eased 0.12%.
Coal India and Eicher Motors are the Nifty companies that are expected to announce their Q2 results today. Among other companies are Jet Airways, Union Bank of India, Apex Frozen Foods, Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, NALCO, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, Mcleod Russel India, NMDC, Oil India, Quick Heal Technologies, UCO Bank and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers.
The BSE Sensex surged over 100 points in the pre-open trade session on Monday. The rupee opened at 72.6783 per US dollar, down 18 paise from its Friday's close at 72.4950 against the greenback, Bloomberg data showed.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a decline of 4.6% in total retail sales at 44,282 units in October. Titan reported a net profit growth of 2.9% year on year at Rs 314.4 crore for the September quarter. Coal India and Eicher Motors are the Nifty companies that are expected to announce their Q2 results today.
Find out more stocks to track here: Tata Motors, Titan, RCom, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Jet Airways, Amara Raja to track today
In the last leg of the quarterly results season this week, scores of companies will rush to declare their quarterly score card. Coal and Eicher motors – two nifty companies are scheduled today. The 5 state Assembly Elections - semi-finals before the 2019 finals kick off today. First phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh – 18 out of 90 seats are scheduled today and rest are on November 20th.
U.S. equities were lower on Friday, for the first time in five sessions, putting a cap on gains seen for the week, as earnings as well as a hotter-than-expected read on wholesale price inflation affected sentiments. Fed is expected to hike the U.S. interest rate for the fourth time this year, markets concluded after the FOMC meet. Crude has fallen 20% from its recent top and that has unnerved many oil producing countries. Pressure is mounting on OPEC to cut the supply to support falling prices. Crude and Dollar are inching higher today and that is likely to put cap on gains in our market.
A parliamentary panel, of which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a member, has called RBI governor Urjit Patel for the third-time to brief it on the government's demonetization move. Foreign selling has slightly abated and strong local flows will support the markets. It is heartening to see SIP flows improve in October month. Nifty is stuck in a small range, though bias is towards higher side. Small cap and Mid-cap stocks are faring much better and they will continue to outperform this week as well. It will be profitable to focus on individual stocks rather than play the broad market trends. Make the hay while Sun shines !
-- HDFC Securities