Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Sun Pharma, Zee, M&M among stocks in focus

Share market LIVE: Track Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates here

Stock market live updates: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark equity indices — are likely to open in the positive territory today. SGX Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.42% higher at Singapore Exchange indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50. Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, said a Reuters report.

Among the last of the Nifty companies, Grasim and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are expected to come out with their quarterly earnings today. Other mid-cap companies that will declare their earnings today are Page Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Pfizer, Indian Hotels, IPCA Laboratories, Rain Industries, United Breweries, Ujjivan Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals, CESC, Thermax, Future Retail and Gujarat Fluorochemicals.