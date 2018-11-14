Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Sun Pharma, Zee, M&M among stocks in focus

Stock market live updates: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark equity indices — are likely to open in the positive territory today. SGX Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.42% higher at Singapore Exchange indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50. Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, said a Reuters report.
Among the last of the Nifty companies, Grasim and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are expected to come out with their quarterly earnings today. Other mid-cap companies that will declare their earnings today are Page Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Pfizer, Indian Hotels, IPCA Laboratories, Rain Industries, United Breweries, Ujjivan Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals, CESC, Thermax, Future Retail and Gujarat Fluorochemicals.
Oil prices have fallen sharply since passing a cyclical peak at the start of October, amid surging production and mounting concerns about the state of the global economy and the outlook for consumption growth in 2019, a Reuters report said. Front-month Brent futures prices have dropped by more than $17 per barrel (20 percent) over the last five weeks while WTI futures prices have declined for a record 11 days in a row.
Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, said a Reuters report. U.S. crude futures dived 7 percent the previous day, suffering their biggest one-day loss in more than three years. The contracts last stood at $55.72 per barrel following a descent to $54.75 overnight, their lowest since November 2017. OPEC warned on Tuesday that a supply glut could emerge in 2019 as the world economy slows and rivals increase production more quickly than expected.
