Share market LIVE UPDATES: Sensex opens 125 points higher, Nifty above 10,550; VEDL, Tata Motors shares surge

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty opened positive on Tuesday, tracking global cues. The 30-share Sensex opened 125 points higher at 35,076.24, while the broader Nifty 50 moved past the psychological 10,550 mark. In the Sensex, Tata Motors shares zoomed more than 4%, while VEDL shares gained up to 3.5%. RIL, TCS, Infosys and IndusInd Bank shares gained more than 1% each.

Earlier, Nifty futures were trading around 10,595-level on the Singaporean Exchange indicating a positive start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks eked out modest gains at the open after a mixed U.S. session ahead of midterm elections. Treasury yields ticked higher and the dollar was steady, Reuters reported.

The S&P 500 index rose on Monday with rally in shares from from financial, energy and defensive sectors as investors showed some caution on the eve of US congressional elections. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.