Share market LIVE UPDATES: Sensex opens 125 points higher, Nifty above 10,550; VEDL, Tata Motors shares surge

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty opened positive on Tuesday, tracking global cues. The 30-share Sensex opened 125 points higher at 35,076.24, while the broader Nifty 50 moved past the psychological 10,550 mark. In the Sensex, Tata Motors shares zoomed more than 4%, while VEDL shares gained up to 3.5%. RIL, TCS, Infosys and IndusInd Bank shares gained more than 1% each.
Earlier, Nifty futures were trading around 10,595-level on the Singaporean Exchange indicating a positive start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks eked out modest gains at the open after a mixed U.S. session ahead of midterm elections. Treasury yields ticked higher and the dollar was steady, Reuters reported.
The S&P 500 index rose on Monday with rally in shares from from financial, energy and defensive sectors as investors showed some caution on the eve of US congressional elections. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.
The rupee opened on a strong note in the early trade on Tuesday, gaining 22 paise versus the US dollar on increased selling by exporters. The domestic currency closed the day against US dollar on Monday at 73.12 on Bloomberg index. The rupee was trading at 72.93 at the time of reporting.
Tata Motors share price rallied on Tuesday, on the back of the firm's robust October sales data. Tata Motors shares gained nearly 5% to day's high of Rs 198.9 on Tuesday morning. Home -grown auto major on Thursday reported 18 per cent rise in its October sales at 57,710 units due to the continued strong sales performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business.
Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock market is likely to open positive tracking global cues. Earlier, trends on the SGX Nifty indicated a positive start for Sensex and Nifty, with the index trading with a gain of 30 points or 0.28 percent.
The US dollar slid against most other major currencies as investors were concerned over the volatility for global markets that brought about by the US midterm elections scheduled on Tuesday. In late New York trading on Monday, the euro rose to $1.1417 from $1.1392 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.3048 from $1.2964 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.
US stocks closed mixed as investors got ready for the upcoming midterm elections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday increased 190.87 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 25,461.70. The S&P 500 rose 15.25 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 2,738.31, Xinhua news agency reported. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,328.85.
Equities climbed in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while Hong Kong and China futures also tipped gains. Earlier, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. underpinned an advance in the S&P 500 Index after the billionaire stock-picker revealed he’d been buying back his firm’s own shares. Apple Inc. suppliers may come under pressure on a report the iPhone maker wouldn’t boost some production — the stock slumped and Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. also sank, weighing on the Nasdaq indexes.
Samvat 2074 lacked cheer for Indian equity investors as the benchmark Nifty clocked a moderate gain of just 4% – its lowest gains in three years. Had the index not rallied over 5% during the week ahead of Diwali, the returns for this year would have been negative. Nifty had posted a return of 17.6% and 10.2% in the previous two Samvat years and therefore the returns need to be seen in that light.
