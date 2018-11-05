Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start flat tracking weak Asian peers; SBI, GAIL in focus

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 05, 2018 9:06 am

Stock market live today: The domestic equity markets are expected to start on a flat note on Monday tracking weak cues from the global markets. SBI, Power Grid, GAIL and Cipla will come out with their quarterly corporate earnings today.

share market live updates, sensex live, nifty liveShare market today: Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates

Share market live today: The domestic equity markets are expected to start on a flat note on Monday tracking weak cues from the global markets. Asian stocks started the week gingerly amid worries about tense Sino-U.S. trade relations, said a Reuters report. SGX Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points or 0.57% lower on the Singapore Exchange indicating a lower start for the Nifty 50.

SBI, Power Grid, GAIL and Cipla are the four Nifty companies that will come out with their quarterly corporate earnings today. Other companies which will declare their quarterly earnings today are Allcargo Logistics, Balkrishna Industries, Eveready Industries India, APL Apollo Tubes, Exide Industries, Himatsingka SeideBosch, Asahi India Glass, Orient Cement, PNB Housing Finance, Century Plyboards (India), Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind and Natco Pharma.

Live Blog

Share Market updates: Sensex, Nifty, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar, Latest Stock Market News, NSE, BSE

Share market on Friday: The domestic stock markets posted a robust rally on Friday, with the Sensex closing 579 points higher, and Nifty closing above the 10,500-mark. The Sensex moved past the 35,000-mark buoyed by a strong rally in the shares of auto and financial stocks. Maruti Suzuki emerged as the top gainer in the index, with shares zooming 6.6% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 7,159. The overall sentiment in the markets was upbeat on the back of a fall in global crude prices and a rising rupee. Rupee gained more than 70 paise to race past 73 mark for the first time in over 1 month, while the brent crude oil price fell to a fresh 7-month low.
