Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start flat tracking weak Asian peers; SBI, GAIL in focus

Share market today: Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates

Share market live today: The domestic equity markets are expected to start on a flat note on Monday tracking weak cues from the global markets. Asian stocks started the week gingerly amid worries about tense Sino-U.S. trade relations, said a Reuters report. SGX Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points or 0.57% lower on the Singapore Exchange indicating a lower start for the Nifty 50.

SBI, Power Grid, GAIL and Cipla are the four Nifty companies that will come out with their quarterly corporate earnings today. Other companies which will declare their quarterly earnings today are Allcargo Logistics, Balkrishna Industries, Eveready Industries India, APL Apollo Tubes, Exide Industries, Himatsingka SeideBosch, Asahi India Glass, Orient Cement, PNB Housing Finance, Century Plyboards (India), Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind and Natco Pharma.