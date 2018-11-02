Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 450 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,500; Yes Bank shares surge up to 6%

Share market LIVE updates: After opening strong, the 30-share Sensex zoomed more than 450 points, while the broader Nifty50 reclaimed the psychological 10,500-mark. Sensex gained on open due to a surge in the shares of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints surging up to 5% in the opening trade. In the Nifty, shars of Asian Paints, BPCL and HeroMotocorp were among the major gainers, up more than 3% each.
The stock markets opened higher, tracking positive global cues such as gains in Asian peers and easing global trade war worries between China and the United States. The SGX Nifty was up 0.8% to 10,503, indicating a positive start for Sensex and Nifty.
Asian equity markets rose after China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46 percent, adding to the previous session’s strong gains. The improved mood in early Asian trade followed a rise in U.S. shares overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each gaining 1.06 percent while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.75 percent, said the Reuters report. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.
The 500share Nifty surged past the 10,500 mark in the opening trade, buoyed by a rally in the shares of Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Hero Motocorp, and BPCL gaining by more than 4% each in the morning trade. Check the top 5 gainers and losers:
The Sensex jumped over 400 points in early morning led by gains in bluechip stocks like Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp , HDFC and ITC among others. Check all top gainers and losers here:
HDFC shares rose over 2% to a high of Rs 1799 per share on the BSE in early morning trade on Friday. HDFC on Thursday reported a 25% rise in standalone net income at Rs 2,467.08 crore in the three months to September, boosted by investment income from part-selling its stake in the mutual fund arm during the quarter through an IPO, coupled with robust loan demand.
The rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.14 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange Friday after crude prices fell to seven-month lows in the global market amid fresh foreign fund inflows. The rise was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, PTI reported quoting traders. They said a higher opening in the domestic equity market too supported the rupee.
The NSE Nifty traded 102.75 points or 0.99% higher at 10,483.20 points in early morning trade on Friday. RCom was the most traded stock by volume on the NSE in the first 15 minutes of trade. Check out the other stocks here:
The domestic stock market opened higher with the 30-share Sensex zooming 250 points, while the broader Nifty50 opened above the 10,450-mark. Check out the top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
The BSE Sensex surged over 300 points during the pre-open session on Friday. The rupee opened stronger, at 73.15 against the US dollar.
The dollar sagged against its peers on Friday, pulling away from a 16-month peak hit earlier this week as returning confidence in financial markets reduced the appeal for safe haven assets and as investors awaited the closely-watched U.S. jobs report. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 96.335 after dropping nearly 0.9 percent overnight, weighed by a rallying sterling and as a slight ebb in trade concerns boosted peers such as the Australian dollar and the Chinese yuan.
Read the story here: Dollar sags as safe havens fade on improved confidence, pound stands tall
Asian equity markets rose on Friday as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46 percent, adding to the previous session’s strong gains. But that came after a sharp 10.3 percent dive in October, its worst month since August 2015.
Read the story here: Asian shares rise as Donald Trump, Xi Jinping lift hopes on resolving trade row
Pull back in U.S. equities, leads to a declining safe-haven bids, and Dollar Index reflecting the same - currently at 96.37 (after nearing 16-month highs). Only a break below 96.17 & sub-96 can endorse a reversal trend in an otherwise one-sided bullish Dollar movement seen in this calendar year. But market participants will be keenly following the U.S. jobs data (Non-Farm Payroll & unemployment) to be released today. Plus there are two key events that are to happen: 1) New Iran Sanctions kickstart from 04-Nov and 2) U.S. Mid-term elections scheduled early next week. And so the Global Dollar and associated asset classes are in a key state of trend.
DOW continued its reprise, closed up 265 points yesterday. Asian markets are mirroring similar sentiments, both Nikkei & HangSeng are +249 & +563 points respectively. Whereas SGX Nifty Fut is up 72 points (extending yesterdays green run). Add to this, the Crude has declined further with over-supply worries, but can restrict its fall due to Iran-Sanctions. Brent Crude now at $72.54 per barrel - and the technical chart shared yesterday reflects its likely trends. And so, bullish equities, lower crude, rising Yuan are assisting the Indian Rupee - which is likely to open with a stronger gap open.
-- Hiren Sharma, Portia Advisory Services LLP
Shares of Axis Bank will be in focus ahead of the lender reporting its Q2 results today. HDFC shares too will assume focus, after the firm reported a rise of nearly 25% in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2018. The housing finance major’s standalone net profit after tax rose by 24.71% to Rs 2,467.08 crore during the quarter under consideration from Rs 1,978.19 crore reported during a year ago period.
Also read: Stocks to track today! Axis Bank, IOC, Hindalco, Reliance Capital, Coal India, HDFC, HPCL