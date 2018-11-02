Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 450 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,500; Yes Bank shares surge up to 6%

Share market live updates: Sensex gained on open due to a surge in the shares of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints surging up to 5% in the opening trade.

Share market LIVE updates: After opening strong, the 30-share Sensex zoomed more than 450 points, while the broader Nifty50 reclaimed the psychological 10,500-mark. Sensex gained on open due to a surge in the shares of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints surging up to 5% in the opening trade. In the Nifty, shars of Asian Paints, BPCL and HeroMotocorp were among the major gainers, up more than 3% each.

The stock markets opened higher, tracking positive global cues such as gains in Asian peers and easing global trade war worries between China and the United States. The SGX Nifty was up 0.8% to 10,503, indicating a positive start for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian equity markets rose after China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46 percent, adding to the previous session’s strong gains. The improved mood in early Asian trade followed a rise in U.S. shares overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each gaining 1.06 percent while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.75 percent, said the Reuters report. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.