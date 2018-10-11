Share market LIVE updates: Sensex plunges 1,000 pts tracking negative global cues, Nifty opens below 10,200

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market — were in for a negative start, plunging nearly 3% each to their six-month lows, tracking negative cues from the global markets. The Sensex plunged over a 1,000 points in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty tanked over 300 points, trading below the 10,200-level.

SGX Nifty futures were trading over 250 points lower on the Singapore Exchange during early morning deals in today. IT major Tata Consultancy Services will be the first Nifty bluechip company to announce its corporate results for the second quarter ended September, 2018 today. Airline stocks to remain in focus today after the government on Wednesday cut excise duty on jet fuel or ATF to 11% from current 14% in a bid to give relief to the aviation industry that has been hit hard by high fuel prices.

In the global markets, the S&P 500 index on Wall Street witnessed its biggest intra-day fall in nearly eight months on the back of falling technology shares on fears of slowing demand. The Asian markets, too, tanked on Thursday tracking the overnight US markets losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.7% to its lowest in 18 months, said a Reuters report. Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.4%, the steepest daily drop since March, while the broader TOPIX lost around $195 billion in market value.