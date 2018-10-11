Share market LIVE updates: Sensex plunges 1,000 pts tracking negative global cues, Nifty opens below 10,200

​​​
Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty were in for a negative start today, plunging nearly 3% each to their six-month lows, tracking negative cues from the global markets.

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market — were in for a negative start, plunging nearly 3% each to their six-month lows, tracking negative cues from the global markets. The Sensex plunged over a 1,000 points in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty tanked over 300 points, trading below the 10,200-level.

SGX Nifty futures were trading over 250 points lower on the Singapore Exchange during early morning deals in today. IT major Tata Consultancy Services will be the first Nifty bluechip company to announce its corporate results for the second quarter ended September, 2018 today. Airline stocks to remain in focus today after the government on Wednesday cut excise duty on jet fuel or ATF to 11% from current 14% in a bid to give relief to the aviation industry that has been hit hard by high fuel prices.

In the global markets, the S&P 500 index on Wall Street witnessed its biggest intra-day fall in nearly eight months on the back of falling technology shares on fears of slowing demand. The Asian markets, too, tanked on Thursday tracking the overnight US markets losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.7% to its lowest in 18 months, said a Reuters report. Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.4%, the steepest daily drop since March, while the broader TOPIX lost around $195 billion in market value.

09:39 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
NSE live! Check out the most traded stocks

Adani Power emerged as the most traded stock by volume in the first 20 minutes of trade on Thursday. Check out the other stocks here:

09:35 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
RUPEE hits record low of 74.48/$

The Indian rupee hit a record low in early trade on Thursday, plunging to 74.48 against the US dollar,  amid a rout in global equities. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 8% today. Meanwhile, in the domestic equity markets, the Sensex and Nifty plunged by 3% each to their six month lows.

 

09:20 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
OPENING BELL: Market crashes; Sensex slumps 1,000 points, Nifty plunges 300 points

The BSE Sensex opened over a 1,000 points lower on Thursday tracking negative global cues. The Nifty opened below the 10,200 level and tanked nearly 300 points.

09:16 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
MARKET PRE-OPEN: Sensex plunges over 700 points, Nifty below 10,200

The Sensex plunged over 700 points in the pre-open session on Thursday. The Nifty fell below the 10,200 level.

Share market on Wednesday: The domestic stock markets rallied on Wednesday, with the 30-share BSE Sensex zooming more than 450 points, even as the broader Nifty 50 closed above the psychological 10,450 mark. BSE Sensex closed at 34,760.89, up by more than 1.35%; while Nifty closed at 10,461, up by 1.54%.

