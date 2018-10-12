Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to remain cautious ahead of macro-data release; HUL, Yes Bank in focus

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market — are likely to start on a tepid note on Friday on caution ahead of major macro-economic data release later during the day. SGX Nifty futures were trading 57.50 points or 0.56% higher at 10,337 points on the Singapore Exchange during early morning deals in today, indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50 index.
SIAM will release India car sales data for the month of September today. Among other major data, India’s August IIP and September CPI data will be released after market hours today. Hindustan Unilever, Karnataka Bank, and Tata Sponge Iron will declare their second-quarter results today.
In the global markets, Asian shares appeared tentative on Friday, holding steady after a nine-day losing streak, but sentiment was frail after Wall Street shares crumbled and expectations of market volatility shot up to an eight-month high, according to a Reuters report. Wall Street extended its slide into a sixth session and a global equity index fell to a 1-year low on Thursday as investors feared an escalating U.S. trade war with China and risks from a recent climb in interest rates.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank has appointed US-based headhunter Korn Ferry to assist an expert panel searching for a successor to outgoing MD and CEO Rana Kapoor.
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a double-digit annual rise in its revenue for the September quarter, which it expects to maintain for the rest of the year.
RNAM: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) said it has received mandate from Employees' State Insurance Corporation to manage its funds.
GM Breweries: Profit rose to Rs 19.4 crore vs. Rs 15.7 crore; revenue increased to Rs 413.6 crore vs. Rs 384.8 crore (YoY).
The BSE Sensex jumped over 250 points in the pre-open session on Friday. The Indian rupee opened 33 paise higher at 73.7950 against the US dollar.