Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to remain cautious ahead of macro-data release; HUL, Yes Bank in focus

Share market live updates: Track Sensex, Nifty live updates here

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the Indian stock market — are likely to start on a tepid note on Friday on caution ahead of major macro-economic data release later during the day. SGX Nifty futures were trading 57.50 points or 0.56% higher at 10,337 points on the Singapore Exchange during early morning deals in today, indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50 index.

SIAM will release India car sales data for the month of September today. Among other major data, India’s August IIP and September CPI data will be released after market hours today. Hindustan Unilever, Karnataka Bank, and Tata Sponge Iron will declare their second-quarter results today.

In the global markets, Asian shares appeared tentative on Friday, holding steady after a nine-day losing streak, but sentiment was frail after Wall Street shares crumbled and expectations of market volatility shot up to an eight-month high, according to a Reuters report. Wall Street extended its slide into a sixth session and a global equity index fell to a 1-year low on Thursday as investors feared an escalating U.S. trade war with China and risks from a recent climb in interest rates.