Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start flat; Tata Motors, Coal India, NBCC stocks to track

Top stocks to track today: Tata Motors, Coal India, NBCC

Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 12.3% decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China, the auto major said on Monday. The company's sales in China declined by 46.2% during September as compared to the same month last year as ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions held back consumer demand.

NBCC: State-owned NBCC has bagged a contract to develop river fronts in Dehradun at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore. In a filing to the BSE, NBCC informed that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), Uttarakhand government, for 'River Front Development Project' on two rivers -- Rispana and Bindal -- in Dehradun for a total estimated value of Rs 750 crore as project implementing agency.

Coal India: Coal India has entered into a pact with NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to set up a joint venture for power generation. "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and NLCIL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of a joint venture for solar power generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity," CIL said in a filing to BSE.