Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start flat; Tata Motors, Coal India, NBCC stocks to track

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — are expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday tracking Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange, which were trading flat at 10,368.50 points, up 1.50 points or 0.01%. Tata Motors, Coal India, NBCC are among top stocks to track in today’s session.
Asian shares hit 17-month lows on Tuesday as China allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark amid sharp losses in domestic share markets, a shift that pressured other emerging currencies to depreciate to stay competitive, said a Reuters report.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 12.3% decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China, the auto major said on Monday. The company's sales in China declined by 46.2% during September as compared to the same month last year as ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions held back consumer demand.
NBCC: State-owned NBCC has bagged a contract to develop river fronts in Dehradun at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore. In a filing to the BSE, NBCC informed that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), Uttarakhand government, for 'River Front Development Project' on two rivers -- Rispana and Bindal -- in Dehradun for a total estimated value of Rs 750 crore as project implementing agency.
Coal India: Coal India has entered into a pact with NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to set up a joint venture for power generation. "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and NLCIL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of a joint venture for solar power generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity," CIL said in a filing to BSE.
The BSE Sensex traded higher by 153.75 points or 0.45% at 34,628.13 points during the pre-open session on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty was trading at 10,348.05 points, up 31.60 points or 0.31%.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday opened at 73.85 against the US dollar. The rupee had closed below the 74/$ mark for the first time yesterday. On Monday, the rupee slumped by 30 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.07 against the US dollar, Bloomberg data showed.