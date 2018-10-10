​​​
Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SBI, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank to be in focus

Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a marginally higher note on Wednesday tracking SGX Nifty futures. SBI, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank, Zee Entertainment and NALCO are among top stocks to track in today's session.

By: | Updated:Oct 10, 2018 8:48 am
Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark Indian stock market indices — are expected to open on a marginally higher note on Wednesday tracking SGX Nifty futures, which were trading slightly higher at 10,330 points, up 18 points or 0.17%, at the Singapore Exchange. SBI, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank, Zee Entertainment and NALCO are among top stocks to track in today’s session.

Asian shares steadied in early Wednesday trade after world stocks hit eight-week lows the previous day on worries about global economic growth, although the pound stayed firm on hopes for a Brexit deal, said a Reuters report.

Live Blog

Share market on Tuesday: The Sensex and Nifty closed in the negative territory tracking weakness in the Indian rupee, along with higher crude prices and weak Asian markets. Heavy selling pressure in auto, FMCG, PSU banks and realty stocks, too, kept the domestic stock markets under pressure. The Indian rupee on Tuesday plunged to a fresh record low of 74.3538 against the US dollar.

