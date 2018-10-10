Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SBI, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank to be in focus

Share market live today: Check Sensex, Nifty live updates

Share market live: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark Indian stock market indices — are expected to open on a marginally higher note on Wednesday tracking SGX Nifty futures, which were trading slightly higher at 10,330 points, up 18 points or 0.17%, at the Singapore Exchange. SBI, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank, Zee Entertainment and NALCO are among top stocks to track in today’s session.

Asian shares steadied in early Wednesday trade after world stocks hit eight-week lows the previous day on worries about global economic growth, although the pound stayed firm on hopes for a Brexit deal, said a Reuters report.