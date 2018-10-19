Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open negative; RIL, Jet Airways, Yes Bank shares in focus

Share Market Live Updates:

Share Market Live Upadates: The domestic stock markets is likely to open in the negative on Friday, tracking weak global cues. SGX Nifty Futures was seen trading 50 points lower at 10,331.60, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty. Asian markets Asian markets were trading with losses. Stocks fell as sentiment soured on issues ranging from trade worries and growth concerns in China, Reuters reported. Overnight, US stocks closed in deep red, with S&P 500 at 2,768.78, down 1.44% or 40 points.

Reliance Industries shares are lilely to assume focus, after the firm reported record Q2 profits in the latest quarter. RIL has reported a net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, up 17 percent on-year. In Q2, RIL had reported an 18 percent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 9,459 crore. Jet Airways shares will also assume focus, as debt-ridden private carrier has refuted media reports saying news on Tata Group holding discussions to acquire a controlling stakeholding in the carrier is totally speculative.

On Wednesday, a news report by the Times of India said that the Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways is in talks with Tata group to sell a large stake. Yes Bank shares lost 8% to hit intra-day low of 228.5 on Wednesday, after media reports said that Yes Bank’s board had recommended retrieving bonuses paid to MD and CEO Rana Kapoor for two years ended March 31, 2016 due to adverse observations made by India’s central bank RBI. These shares will also remain in focus. We bring to you live updates.