Share Market Live Updates: Sensex zooms 380 points; Nifty above 10,700; Infosys up 2%; RIL gains 1%

Share market live update: The domestic equity markets continued their strong rally on Wednesday, tracking positive Asian market cues. The 30-share Sesnex zoomed 380 points on open, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,700-mark. Infosys share price rallied more than 2%, buoyed by the strong Q2 results announced yesterday. Financial stocks such as ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank gained up to 2% in the morning trade. RIL share price rose by more than 1% ahead of Q2 results scheduled to be reported later today.
The SGX Nifty was seen trading 120 points, or 1.12%, up at 10,703.50. Asian equities got some welcome relief on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. earnings reports drove a rebound on Wall Street and helped restore a little faith in emerging market stocks and currencies, Reuters reported.
Oil prices extended gains into a fourth session on Wednesday, buoyed as industry data showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories and as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked supply worries, Reuters reported. The results of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will be in focus today. According to a Bloomberg poll, RIL’s consolidated net sales is expected to come in at Rs 1.41 trillion; net profit is estimated at Rs 9,630.20 crore by 10 brokers. We bring to you live updates.
Infosys share price rallied by nearly 4% after the IT bellwhether reported strong Q2 results. Infosys share price gained 3.7% to hit an intra-day high of Rs Rs 721.8. Yesterday, India’s second largest IT behemoth Infosys reported results for July-September quarter above street with street estimates as net profit came in 10.3% higher on year to Rs 4,110 crore.
The 30-share Sensex rallied on Wednesday, tracking strong Asian market cues, even as the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,700 level.
Infosys shares emerged as top gained in the Sensex post strong Q2 results announced yesterday.
The Q2 results of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will be in focus today. According to a Bloomberg poll of seven brokers, RIL’s consolidated net sales is expected to come in at Rs 1.41 trillion; net profit is estimated at Rs 9,630.20 crore by 10 brokers. The results will be announced later this evening. RIL shares closed at Rs 1,166 on NSE yesterday afternoon.