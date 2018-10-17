Share Market Live Updates: Sensex zooms 380 points; Nifty above 10,700; Infosys up 2%; RIL gains 1%

The 30-share Sesnex zoomed 380 points on open, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,700-mark.

Share market live update: The domestic equity markets continued their strong rally on Wednesday, tracking positive Asian market cues. The 30-share Sesnex zoomed 380 points on open, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,700-mark. Infosys share price rallied more than 2%, buoyed by the strong Q2 results announced yesterday. Financial stocks such as ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank gained up to 2% in the morning trade. RIL share price rose by more than 1% ahead of Q2 results scheduled to be reported later today.

The SGX Nifty was seen trading 120 points, or 1.12%, up at 10,703.50. Asian equities got some welcome relief on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. earnings reports drove a rebound on Wall Street and helped restore a little faith in emerging market stocks and currencies, Reuters reported.

Oil prices extended gains into a fourth session on Wednesday, buoyed as industry data showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories and as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked supply worries, Reuters reported. The results of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will be in focus today. According to a Bloomberg poll, RIL’s consolidated net sales is expected to come in at Rs 1.41 trillion; net profit is estimated at Rs 9,630.20 crore by 10 brokers. We bring to you live updates.