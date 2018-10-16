Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Infosys, Hero MotoCorp Q2 results in focus

Share market live today: Check Sensex, Nifty live updates here

Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty — the key indices of the domestic equity markets — are likely to open in the green on Tuesday tracking higher Asian markets. The SGX Nifty futures were trading 19 points, or 0.18%, higher on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Among the major Nifty companies, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp are expected to come out with their corporate results for the second quarter ended September 2018 today. Among the other companies that will announce their Q2 results today are Crisil, Federal Bank, J&K Bank and Mahindra CIE Automotive.