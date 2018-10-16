Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Infosys, Hero MotoCorp Q2 results in focus
Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty -- the key indices of the domestic equity markets -- are likely to open in the green on Tuesday. Among the major Nifty companies, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp are expected to come out with their corporate results for the second quarter ended September 2018 today.
Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty — the key indices of the domestic equity markets — are likely to open in the green on Tuesday tracking higher Asian markets. The SGX Nifty futures were trading 19 points, or 0.18%, higher on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Among the major Nifty companies, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp are expected to come out with their corporate results for the second quarter ended September 2018 today. Among the other companies that will announce their Q2 results today are Crisil, Federal Bank, J&K Bank and Mahindra CIE Automotive.
Share market on Monday: The Sensex and Nifty closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Monday led by value buying in bluechip stocks. The BSE Sensex closed a volatile trading day 131.52 points or 0.38% higher at 34,865.10 points. Infosys, ITC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Sun Pharma, ONGC, HDFC and Wipro together contributed nearly 300 points to the BSE Sensex index. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange reclaimed the 10,500-mark on Monday led by gains in index heavyweights like Dr Reddy’s, Hindalco, Cipla, Infosys and ITC among others. The Nifty closed Monday’s trade at 10,512.50 points, up 40 points or 0.38%.