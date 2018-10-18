Share market closed today on account of Dussehra; equity, currency, debt markets to resume trading tommorrow

Yesterday, the domestic equity markets had a very volatile session, with the 30-share Sensex closing 382 points lower.

The Indian share, debt and currency markets are closed on Thursday on account of public holiday for Dussehra. Trading in these market will resume tommorrow. Yesterday, the domestic equity markets had a very volatile session, with the 30-share Sensex closing 382 points lower, even as the broader Nifty closed below the psychological 10,500 level as financials and NBFC stocks dragged due to liquidity concerns. The domestic stock markets gave up early gains on Wednesday afternoon, tanking more than 782 points from day’s high yesterday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.9093 percent, while the rupee weakened to 73.5950 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 73.460.

Meanwhile, all Street’s major indexes edged lower after a choppy session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve showed broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs further, cementing investor concerns that had helped cause a major sell-off the week before, Reuters reported. Asian stocks were capped and the dollar rose to a one week-high in early Thursday trade after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed broad agreement among board members on the need to raise borrowing costs further, noted Rueters.

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is likely to be in focus tommorrow after the firm reported record Q2 results. RIL has reported a net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, up 17% on-year. Revenue in the September quarter rose nearly 55% to Rs 1.56 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.01 lakh crore a year ago.