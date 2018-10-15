Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndusInd Bank Q2 results to watch out for today

Share market live today: Check Sensex, Nifty live updates here

Share market live today: The Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a lower note on Monday tracking weak cues from the Asian markets. SGX Nifty futures were trading marginally lower at 10,469, down 10 points or 0.10%, at the Singapore Exchange, indicating a lower start of the NSE Nifty. IndusInd Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the two Nifty companies which are expected to declare their quarterly corporate results later today.

Despite a rebound in global equities late last week, Asian shares slipped on Monday as worries over Sino-U.S. trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher U.S. borrowing costs tempered optimism, said a Reuters report. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped and Saudi Arabian shares tumbled on rising diplomatic tensions between Riyadh and the West after the monarchy warned against threats to punish it over the disappearance of a journalist critical of its policies.