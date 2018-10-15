Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndusInd Bank Q2 results to watch out for today

​​​
Share market updates today: The Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a lower note on Monday tracking weak cues from the Asian markets. IndusInd Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the two Nifty companies which are expected to declare their quarterly corporate results later today.

By: | Updated:Oct 15, 2018 9:08 am
SGX Nifty futures were trading marginally lower at 10,469, down 10 points or 0.10%, at the Singapore Exchange, indicating a lower start of the NSE Nifty. IndusInd Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the two Nifty companies which are expected to declare their quarterly corporate results later today.

Despite a rebound in global equities late last week, Asian shares slipped on Monday as worries over Sino-U.S. trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher U.S. borrowing costs tempered optimism, said a Reuters report. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped and Saudi Arabian shares tumbled on rising diplomatic tensions between Riyadh and the West after the monarchy warned against threats to punish it over the disappearance of a journalist critical of its policies.

09:08 (IST) 15 Oct 2018
Pre-opening session: Sensex, Nifty open in green; Rupee opens at 73.80/$

The Sensex and Nifty surged higher in the pre-open trade session on Monday. The rupee opened at 73.7950 against the US dollar against its Friday's close at 73.56 against the greenback.

Share market last week: Sensex and Nifty on Friday posted their biggest intra-day percentage gain in over two years as market sentiment was lifted by a rebound in the rupee, easing crude oil prices and recovery in the global markets as well. Healthy-buying was witnessed across all sectors — barring the IT index — led by banks, auto, realty, metals and oil and gas. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 2,043 companies advancing against 628 declines.

