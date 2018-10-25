Share market LIVE updates: Sensex dives 300 points, Nifty below 10,150 as sell-off intensifies amid global rout

Share market today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — opened nearly one per cent lower on Thursday tracking weakness in the global markets. Asian shares dived as hundreds of billions of dollars hemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year, said a Reuters’ report.
The BSE Sensex plunged over 300 points to a low of 33,712.09 points in opening trade on Thursday. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 937 declines and 273 advances. The NSE Nifty gave up the 10,200 mark and opened at 10,135.05 points. All the sectoral indices traded in the red on the National Stock Exchange.
Major Nifty companies that are expected to announce their quarterly earnings today are Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel. Other companies include Varun Beverages, Crompton Greaves Consumer, L&T Technology Services, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Coffee, CEAT, Shriram Transport Finance, BHEL, Raymond, Dish TV India, Biocon and PVR, among others.
The BSE Sensex slipped below the 33,700-mark to hit a low of 33,683.38 points intra-day as selling intensified amid a global rout. The Sensex breached the mark for the first time in over six months.
Shares of Yes bank rose 1.45% to a high of Rs 206.95 per share on the BSE ahead of its quarterly results announcement later during the day. Currently, the shares traded at Rs 204.20 per share, up 0.10%.
After a slump in U.S. stocks, Asia’s main equity gauge has finally succumbed, entering a bear market overnight. The region’s equities have already lost more than $4.9 trillion in value this year, and Thursday isn’t looking pretty, according to a Bloomberg report. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.1% at 9:34 am in Hong Kong, taking its slide from a January peak to 22%. Japan’s Topix index plunged 2.9%, heading for its lowest close since September 2017, while the Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost 3.5%.
Wipro share price surged nearly 3% on Thursday. The IT services major on Wednesday posted a 13.8% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,889 crore for the July-September quarter of 2018-19. Earnings per share for the quarter was Rs 4.19. The IT services segment revenue was reported at Rs 14,380 crore (USD 2 billion). "We expect revenue from IT services business (in October-December 2018 quarter) to be in the range of USD 2,028 million to USD 2,068 million... This translates to sequential growth outlook of 1-3 per cent," the company said in a statement.
Oil prices fell by around one percent on Thursday, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year’s gains, according to a Reuters' report. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $75.42 a barrel at 0043 GMT, 75 cents, or 1%, below their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.23 a barrel, 59 cents, or 0.9%, below their last settlement.
Rupee opened weak in the early trade Thursday, losing 19 paise at 73.34 per US dollar versus 73.15 yesterday. On Wednesday, plunge in global crude oil prices supported the rupee as it ended 41 paise higher against Tuesday’s close of 73.56.
L&T Finance Holdings was among the most traded stock by volume in the first 15 minutes of trade on the NSE today. Check out the other stocks here:
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty nearly 1% lower in opening trade on Thursday in line with global stocks. Check out the top gainers and losers on the Sensex.
The U.S. Indices have tumbled again Wednesday on the same reasons of fears of slowing global growth, rising interest rates and plateauing profits.
While the Dow and the S&P 500 have turned negative for the year, by 0.6%and 0.7% respectively, the Nasdaq has entered correction territory, falling more than 10% for the year.
The dollar index has risen by about 0.3%, challenging the nascent recovery in the Rupee. Our Nifty, which closed with gains of 0.8% yesterday will again be under pressure on the opening trade. Today is also the settlement day for October derivatives. Rollovers are in line with recent months and that is unlikely to put pressure on the markets. Support for the nifty comes in at recently formed bottom of 10102.
-- HDFC Securities
The BSE Sensex traded over 200 points in the pre-open session on Thursday. The rupee opened nearly 19 paise lower at 73.2962 against the US dollar.