Share market LIVE updates: Sensex dives 300 points, Nifty below 10,150 as sell-off intensifies amid global rout

Share market LIVE updates: Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates here

Share market today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — opened nearly one per cent lower on Thursday tracking weakness in the global markets. Asian shares dived as hundreds of billions of dollars hemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year, said a Reuters’ report.

The BSE Sensex plunged over 300 points to a low of 33,712.09 points in opening trade on Thursday. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 937 declines and 273 advances. The NSE Nifty gave up the 10,200 mark and opened at 10,135.05 points. All the sectoral indices traded in the red on the National Stock Exchange.

Major Nifty companies that are expected to announce their quarterly earnings today are Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel. Other companies include Varun Beverages, Crompton Greaves Consumer, L&T Technology Services, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Coffee, CEAT, Shriram Transport Finance, BHEL, Raymond, Dish TV India, Biocon and PVR, among others.