Share market live updates: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty below 10,200; RIL shares down 1%

Share market live updates: Continuing its decline from yesterday, the domestic stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday. The 30-share Sensex shed more than 200 points on open to fall below the 34,000-mark. The Nifty was down 57 points to 10,152.60. Shares of IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Coal India gained up to 2.5% in the morning trade. Asian Paints shares fell more than 6% after the firm reported weak Q2 results. Asian Paints shares shed as much as 6.16% to hit the day’s low at Rs 1,126.55. In the latest quarter, profit fell 3.2% to Rs 506 crore versus Rs 526.2 crore in the latest quarter for Asian Paints. In the Nifty, BPCL, IOC and ONGC shares were trading with pressure, tanking up to 4%.
The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week, according to a Reuters report. Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season weigh on Wall Street, while a slew of negative factors from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy’s budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment, reported Reuters. We bring to you live updates.
After NBFC scare shaved off as much as 7% from IndusInd Bank share price yesterday, MD &CEO Romesh Sobti says that the bank will not declare exact amount of exposure to IL&FS, as doing so will only lead to further speculation in the market. In an interview to CNBC TV18, Romesh Sobti said that InduInd Bank had exposure to definite cash flow based on the rights issue, but it didn't declare exposure to IL&FS as it waiting for resolution plan to take shape. IndusInd Bank's stock price fell 8.5% on Monday as investors got jittery over the exposure. In its results press release, the lender had said that it has provided Rs 275 crore towards to IL&FS though the exposure has not turned bad.
IndusInd Bank share price zoomed in the morning trade on Tuesday, after the stock had hit a 15-month low yesterday. IndusInd Bank shares gained as much as 3.4% in the morning to Rs 1,498. Macquarie has retained an outperform rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,975. According to Macquarie, IndusInd Bank can easily manage some of the recent issues well; and the track record of managing asset quality has been good in the past. Last week, IndusInd Bank reported a 4.56% on-year rise in profit to Rs 920.25 crore for quarter ended September 30.
Asian Paints shares shed more than 6.1% in the morning trade to hit the day's low at Rs 1,126.55. In the latest quarter, profit fell 3.2% to Rs 506 crore versus Rs 526.2 crore in the latest quarter for Asian Paints. Global firm Macquarie noted that the margin pressure is evident in Q2. The recent price hikes will alleviate some pressure, noted Macquarie. Macquarie has a nuetral rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,300.