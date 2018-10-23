Share market live updates: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty below 10,200; RIL shares down 1%

Share market live update: Nifty futures were trading in the red at about 10,176.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Share market live updates: Continuing its decline from yesterday, the domestic stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday. The 30-share Sensex shed more than 200 points on open to fall below the 34,000-mark. The Nifty was down 57 points to 10,152.60. Shares of IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Coal India gained up to 2.5% in the morning trade. Asian Paints shares fell more than 6% after the firm reported weak Q2 results. Asian Paints shares shed as much as 6.16% to hit the day’s low at Rs 1,126.55. In the latest quarter, profit fell 3.2% to Rs 506 crore versus Rs 526.2 crore in the latest quarter for Asian Paints. In the Nifty, BPCL, IOC and ONGC shares were trading with pressure, tanking up to 4%.

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week, according to a Reuters report. Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season weigh on Wall Street, while a slew of negative factors from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy’s budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment, reported Reuters. We bring to you live updates.