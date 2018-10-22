Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on flat note; HDFC Bank, Asian Paints to be in focus

Lackluster start of the week: HDFC Securities

The markets are likely to be off to a lackluster start as uncertainties galore in local and global markets. The three main concerns for the international markets this week are slowing Chinese economy, Ramification of Jamal Khashoggi murder on Crude oil prices and Italian bond spreads. China’s GDP grew 6.5% between July and September, down slightly from 6.7% from the same quarter a year earlier and falling short of analysts' expectations of 6.6% growth. Chinese stocks surged as the government pledged to introduce a stimulus in a bid to calm jittery markets.

There are no takers still for the Saudi version of the Jamal Khashoggi murder story that it were rogue elements that killed the Washington Post journalist inside the Saudi consulate. The Allies fear that the killing was under the knowledge of the royalty. How Saudi and US leadership handle this situation and its ramification on Crude oil prices are of utmost importance to our markets. Italy last week unveiled a target for its 2019 budget deficit of 2.4% of gross domestic product, three times as large as the previous government’s target. Rating agencies may downgrade Italy and that would trigger a selloff in its bonds. Spread between German and Italian bond yields also needs to be watched closely.

Back home, focus will be on earnings this week as 17 prominent Nifty constituents are set to declare the quarterly numbers this week. Liquidity crunch in NBFC space continue to plague sentiments in our markets. The Nifty needs to hold above the 10,140 mark this week. A close below this could trigger additional sales.