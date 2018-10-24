Share market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty above 10,250; Wipro down 3% ahead of Q2 results

Share market LIVE today Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates here.

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — opened on a higher note on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex surging over 450 points to scale an intra-day high of 34,300.97 points in opening trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty opened firmly above the 10,250-level at 10,278.15 points. Wipro shares were down nearly 3% ahead of its Q2 results to be announced later during the day.

Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro are among the major Nifty companies which are expected to declare their quarterly earnings today. Among other companies are Bharat Financial Inclusion, Everest Industries, Hexaware Technologies, IDFC Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Interglobe Aviation, KPIT Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, M&M Financial Services, Radico Khaitan, Sterlite Technologies and TTK Prestige.

In the global markets, Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as concerns, ranging from worries about U.S. corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while crude oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases, said a Reuters report. In commodities, crude oil prices slid after Saudi Arabia said it could supply more crude quickly if needed, easing concerns ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran.