Share market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty above 10,250; Wipro down 3% ahead of Q2 results

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — opened on a higher note on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex surging over 450 points to scale an intra-day high of 34,300.97 points in opening trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty opened firmly above the 10,250-level at 10,278.15 points. Wipro shares were down nearly 3% ahead of its Q2 results to be announced later during the day.
Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro are among the major Nifty companies which are expected to declare their quarterly earnings today. Among other companies are Bharat Financial Inclusion, Everest Industries, Hexaware Technologies, IDFC Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Interglobe Aviation, KPIT Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, M&M Financial Services, Radico Khaitan, Sterlite Technologies and TTK Prestige.
In the global markets, Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as concerns, ranging from worries about U.S. corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while crude oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases, said a Reuters report. In commodities, crude oil prices slid after Saudi Arabia said it could supply more crude quickly if needed, easing concerns ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
The Nifty IT index slipped into the red on Wednesday as the rupee strengthened nearly 40 paise against the dollar in early trade. Wipro shares were down nearly 3% ahead of announcement of its quarterly earnings.
Rupee opened strong in the early trade Wednesday, gaining 40 paise to 73.17 per US dollar versus its previous close at 73.57 against the greenback amid a sharp fall in global crude oil prices. The 10-year bond yields were down 4 basis points at 7.85 percent.
The BSE Sensex trimmed initial gains to trade 237.16 points or 0.70% higher at 34,084.39 points. The index had surged over 450 points to scale an intra-day high of 34,300.97 points in opening trade on Wednesday. Profit booking in most IT bluechips like TCS, Wipro and Infosys pared some gains.
Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as concerns, ranging from worries about U.S. corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while crude oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, extending the decline of more than 2% in the previous session.
The NSE Nifty opened firmly above the 10,250-level on Wednesday. Around 9.35 am, the Nifty trimmed some of its early gains to trade 85.95 points or 0.85% higher at 10,232.75 points. Check out the most traded stocks on the NSE by volume in the first 15 minutes of trade:
The BSE Sensex surged over 450 points to scale an intra-day high of 34,300.97 points in opening trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty opened firmly above the 10,250 points at 10,278.15. Check the top gainers and losers on The Sensex:
Bharti Airtel: Six global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International, have agreed to invest $1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa.
Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched its plaque psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn) in the US market.
ICICI Bank: Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has withdrawn its 2016 report that had given a clean chit to former ICICI Bank chief executive Chanda Kochhar with regard to nepotism allegations against her, PTI reported citing sources. ICICI Bank said the clean chit given to Kochhar in March this year was based on the inquiry report of the law firm which is now saying that the same should no longer be treated as valid.
Jaypee Infra: Lenders of bankruptcy-bound Jaypee Infratech have rejected a proposal to appoint Vijaykumar V Iyer as new resolution professional (RP).
Today USDINR is likely to remain in the range of 73.05 (stretched 72.91) to 73.44 (stretched 73.69).
Oil continues to decline as Saudi Arabia reassures the market over future oil supply, and also due to new revelations coming out from journalist Mr.Khashoggi’s murder in Saudi Consulate based in Istanbul, Turkey. Unlike previous situations, this time around western countries have been critical on this killing. Brent crude now at $76.79 per barrel (dropped approx $4 in yesterday trades). This in a way is assisting the Indian Rupee, even in the midst of Dollar Index remaining stable around 96 levels and local equities reaching new recent lows. DOW closed 125 points, Nikkei & HangSeng are up 120 & 306 points respectively. SGX Nifty Fut is +137 points.
Rupee is expected to extend its rise today. As had mentioned in previous reports, USDINR was in an exaggerated zone between 74.00 to 74.50 levels. A (mild) reversal in USDINR pair can be seen if it breaks 73.00/72.80 levels, whereas an outer-break of 74.50 can lead to fresh declines for Rupee. Importers can utilise the prevailing levels to hedge this and next month’s payment commitments, with a trailing stop of 73.50. And Exporters can keep a stop of 73.00, and entries towards 73.50+ for any gap positions.
-- Hiren Sharma, Portia Advisory Services LLP
The BSE Sensex traded over 350 points higher, while the NSE Nifty rose over 100 points to trade above the 10,250-level. The rupee opened at 73.1625 per dollar against its previous close at 73.57 against the greenback, data from Bloomberg showed.