Share market live updates: Sensex tanks 180 points, Nifty below 10,100; Yes Bank down 10%, Airtel down 2%

Share market live updates: Shares of India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki and telecom major Bharti Airtel will be in focus today, after the two reported Q2 results yesterday.

Share market live updates: Sensex opened flat on Friday morning, and soon plunged by about 180 points led by sell-offs across financial stock. The 30-share Sensex opened above 33,750 level, while the broader Nifty 50 plunged below the psychological 10,100-mark in the opening trade. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank plunged by 10% to hit Rs 168.6, after the firm reported weak Q2 results yesterday. Shares of India’s telecom major Bharti Airtel tanked by about 2% to intra-day low of Rs 287. Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares were all trading under pressure, shedding up to 2.3% in the morning. The shaky start for regional bourses came despite a bounce on Wall Street overnight, which was helped by bargain-hunting and positive earnings from Microsoft Corp, Reuters reported.

Shares of India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki and telecom major Bharti Airtel will be in focus today, after the two reported Q2 results yesterday. India’s largest car-manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India reported Q2 results above street expectations as net profit came in at Rs 2,240 crore, down by 9.8% on year. Bharti Airtel has posted Rs 118.8 crore consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September, in a major surprise for the market, which was expecting a net loss to the tune of Rs 110-990 crore. We bring you live updates from today’s trade.