Share market live updates: Sensex recovers to above 34,000, Nifty above 10,200; Yes Bank shares rally 5%

Share market LIVE updates: After opening lower on Tuesday, the 30-share Sesnex recovered to above the psychological 34,000 level, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above 10.200. Yes Bank shares rallied about 4.7% to hit the day’s high of Rs 189.90.

Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues befor quickly recouping most losses. Sesnex plunged about 135 points to hit the day’s low at 33,932.50 in the morning trade, while the broader Nifty 50 opened at 10,239. Shares of Tata Motors, Yes Bank, M&M, SBI ganed more than 1.3% each in the morning trade. In the Nifty 50, oil shares were trading under pressure, with shares of IOC, BPCL, and Hindustan Petroleum tanking up to 3.2%.

The SGX Nifty was seen trading 22 points down to 10,254, indicating a negative start for the domestic markets. Weak global cues roiled the trade in global markets on Tuesday. Asian shares came under pressure, with Chinese markets and the yuan falling, hurt by fresh worries about the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war and tracking losses in Wall Street indexes. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent, Reuters reported. U.S. stocks in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 ending just shy of confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries of an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and a sharp drop in big tech and Internet names, Reuters said.

Shares of HDFC Bank are trading flat this morning at Rs 1,917.50 after the private sector lender re-appointed MD and CEO Aditya Puri till October 26th, 2020. Shares of HDFC AMC shares rallied 1.2% to Rs 1,387 after the asset manager said that AUM has declined to 2.9 lakh crore in Q2. Yesterday, Tata Power shares are up about 1% on reports that the Supreme Court has allowed for application to be made before CERC to amend PPA (power purchase agreement) as per High Powered Committee recommendations. Yesterday, the shares had rallied about 13%. We bring to you live updates from today’s trade.