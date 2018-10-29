Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start higher; ICICI Bank, HDFC AMC among stocks to track

  1. Home
Oct 29, 2018

Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Monday tracking a mild recovery in the Asian markets. ICICI Bank, BPCL, HDFC AMC, Cox & Kings, Axis Bank are among top stocks to track today.

Share market live today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark domestic equity indices — are likely to open on a positive note on Monday tracking a mild recovery in the Asian markets. The SGX Nifty futures, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50, were trading higher by 0.49% on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start. Asian shares have bounced from last week’s steep declines on Monday, though sentiment remained fragile amid heightened worries about corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth, said a Reuters report.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) among the Nifty companies will come out with its quarterly earnings today. Other companies include HDFC Asset Management Company, Coffee Day Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Just Dial, Colgate Palmolive, LIC Housing Finance, Century Textiles & Industries, Vijaya Bank and Union Bank of India.

Share market last week: Sensex and Nifty posted their second consecutive weekly loss, falling nearly 2.8% during the week to their lowest levels in over seven months. The benchmark domestic market indices have fallen over 8% in October. On Friday, the market entered the November derivatives series on a weak note, with the Sensex plunging over 400 points from its day’s high while the Nifty managed to hold on to the 10,000 mark.
