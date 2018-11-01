  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,400; L&T surges 5%, IT stocks down

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,400; L&T surges 5%, IT stocks down

By: | Updated:Nov 01, 2018 9:22 am

Stock market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty are expected to open higher on Thursday following positive Asian markets. The rupee opened marginally higher at 73.8938 against the US dollar from its Wednesday's close at 73.9550 against the greenback

Share market live, Sensex live, Nifty live updatesShare market today: Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark domestic equity indices — are expected to open higher on Thursday following positive Asian markets. The rupee opened marginally higher at 73.8938 against the US dollar from its Wednesday’s close at 73.9550 against the greenback, Bloomberg data showed. HDFC, HPCL, Marico, L&T, Coal India, Bosch, Vedanta and Fortis are among stocks in the news today.

A Reuters report said Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session. Wall Street rose for a second day on Wednesday as strong company results and bargain hunting of beaten-down technology and internet favorites lifted spirits.

Among the Nifty companies, HDFC and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are likely to announce their quarterly corporate earnings today. Other companies include Berger Paints, DLF, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Godrej Properties, Essel Propack, IIFL Holdings, Marico, Mahindra Logistics, Parag Milk, Somany Ceramics, Sundaram Finance, Tata Communications, Thomas Cook India and Welspun Corp.

Live Blog

Share Market updates: Sensex, Nifty, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar, Latest Stock Market News, NSE, BSE

09:18 (IST) 01 Nov 2018
Stocks in news today: HDFC, HPCL, Marico, L&T, Coal India, Bosch, Vedanta, Fortis

HDFC and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are likely to announce their quarterly corporate earnings today. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) reported a 28.36% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,593.41 crore for the quarter ended September on strong order inflows. Auto components major Bosch Wednesday said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.

Track these stocks in today's trade: HDFC, HPCL, Marico, L&T, Coal India, Bosch, Vedanta, Fortis

Share market on Wednesday: Sensex and Nifty made a sharp recovery in the afternoon trade deals on Wednesday and closed trade higher after the government highlighted the importance of autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a bid to calm investors worried about a growing public quarrel with the central bank. The Sensex surged 550.92 points or 1.63% to end at 34,442.05 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,613 advances and 941 declines. The Nifty ended at 10,386.60 points, up 188.20 points or 1.85%. The Nifty Bank index closed trade 1.39% higher. Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, HCL Technologies, and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty.
Switch to Hindi Edition