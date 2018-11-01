Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 10,400; L&T surges 5%, IT stocks down

Share market today: Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark domestic equity indices — are expected to open higher on Thursday following positive Asian markets. The rupee opened marginally higher at 73.8938 against the US dollar from its Wednesday’s close at 73.9550 against the greenback, Bloomberg data showed. HDFC, HPCL, Marico, L&T, Coal India, Bosch, Vedanta and Fortis are among stocks in the news today.

A Reuters report said Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session. Wall Street rose for a second day on Wednesday as strong company results and bargain hunting of beaten-down technology and internet favorites lifted spirits.

Among the Nifty companies, HDFC and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are likely to announce their quarterly corporate earnings today. Other companies include Berger Paints, DLF, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Godrej Properties, Essel Propack, IIFL Holdings, Marico, Mahindra Logistics, Parag Milk, Somany Ceramics, Sundaram Finance, Tata Communications, Thomas Cook India and Welspun Corp.