Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking firm global cues

By: | Updated:Oct 31, 2018 8:59 am

Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open in higher on Wednesday tracking strong cues from the global markets. Among major Nifty companies, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Vedanta are expected to declare their corporate earnings today.

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — are likely to open higher on Wednesday tracking strong cues from the global markets. Among major Nifty companies, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Vedanta are expected to declare their corporate earnings today. Other companies include Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, Castrol India, Dabur, Escorts, Lupin, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Syndicate Bank and United Spirits.

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows following a rebound on Wall Street, although investors remained cautious after an October month that saw sharp downturns across global equity markets, according to a Reuters report. Oil prices recovered slightly after dropping to multi-month lows the previous day on signs of rising supply and concern that global economic growth and demand for fuel will fall victim to the U.S.-China trade war.

Live Blog

Share market on Tuesday: The BSE Sensex closed trade 176.27 points or 0.52% lower at 33,891.13 points, while the broader NSE Nifty ended below the 10,200-level. The share market closed lower amid a plunge in pharma and financial stocks, even as midcap and small cap stocks outperformed. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries ended 2.6% lower at Rs 1,058.9 per share.
