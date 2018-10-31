Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking firm global cues

Share market live today: Check for Sensex, Nifty live updates

Share market LIVE today: Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic equity markets — are likely to open higher on Wednesday tracking strong cues from the global markets. Among major Nifty companies, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Vedanta are expected to declare their corporate earnings today. Other companies include Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, Castrol India, Dabur, Escorts, Lupin, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Syndicate Bank and United Spirits.

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows following a rebound on Wall Street, although investors remained cautious after an October month that saw sharp downturns across global equity markets, according to a Reuters report. Oil prices recovered slightly after dropping to multi-month lows the previous day on signs of rising supply and concern that global economic growth and demand for fuel will fall victim to the U.S.-China trade war.