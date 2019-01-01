Share market LIVE updates: Sensex turns choppy, down 70 points; Nifty below 10,850; Bharti Airtel up 1.5%

Share market LIVE updates: After opening the New Year marginally higher this morning, Sensex and Nifty turned negative in the morning trade tracking weak global cues. The 30-share Sensex is down about 70 points to 35,991.34 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850-mark. Shares of Bharti Airtel gained by more than 1.4% to 317.50 on the NSE, while Axis Bank shares rallied more than 0.5% in the opening trade.
Earlier, Wall Street advanced in low-volume trading on Monday as revelers gathered to ring in 2019, marking the end of the worst year for U.S. stocks since 2008, the height of the financial crisis. Wall Street entered correction territory in late January and was challenged for much of 2018 by tariff jitters, rising interest rates, and fears of diminishing corporate profits, Reuters reported. Notably, most of the global markets including Southeast Asia stock market and other global markets remain closed for the New Year today. The Sensex may is set to become one of the best performing indices in the emerging markets.
Back home, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares will assume focus after the lender believes it is compliant with RBI’s promoter dilution communication. According to a CNBC TV18 report, the RBI has not accepted the bank’s contention. Further, since the matter is sub judice, the bank cannot offer any comments in this regard. Lupin shares will also assume focus after the firm received USFDA nod for Clobazam Oral Suspension. We bring to you LIVE updates.
After opening marginally higher tracking weak global cues, the domestic stock market- Sensex and Nifty turned negative. The Sensex is down about 70 points to 35,991.34 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850 level. A look at live heatmap.
Even as we come to the end of 2018, many bluechip stocks including Bajaj Finance, TCS and RIL have emerged as top Nifty outperformers. Notably, while the Sensex has returned a tepid 6.2% in the volatile year, Bajaj Finance share price has gained a whopping 51% in the year. The broader Nifty 50 has returned a 3.5% in the year. We take a closer look at top 10 Sensex gainers and losers in the year.
There will be no Southeast Asia stock market report on Tuesday, Jan. 1, as most financial markets in the region will be closed. Reuters will resume coverage of Southeast Asian stock markets from Wednesday, Jan. 2. (Reuters reported)
