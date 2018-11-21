Share market LIVE updates: Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty below 10,650; Infosys, TCS down up to 3%

Share market LIVE today: Track BSE, NSE live updates here

Share market LIVE today: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points lower today tracking weak global cues. Most IT stocks like Infosys, TCS and Wipro traded with losses of up to 3%. The NSE Nifty opened below the 10,650-mark. Banks and currency markets are shut today on account of Id-e-Milad.

Asian stocks slid on Wednesday as intensifying concerns about global economic growth gripped financial markets, sending Wall Street shares and crude oil prices tumbling and driving the safe haven dollar up from a two-week low, said a Reuters report. Oil prices managed to stabilise after Tuesday’s slump. But the market remained shaky, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning of unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to the economic environment and political risk, it added.