Share market LIVE updates: Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty below 10,650; Infosys, TCS down up to 3%

Share market LIVE today: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points lower today tracking weak global cues. Most IT stocks like Infosys, TCS and Wipro traded with losses of up to 3%. The NSE Nifty opened below the 10,650-mark. Banks and currency markets are shut today on account of Id-e-Milad.
Asian stocks slid on Wednesday as intensifying concerns about global economic growth gripped financial markets, sending Wall Street shares and crude oil prices tumbling and driving the safe haven dollar up from a two-week low, said a Reuters report. Oil prices managed to stabilise after Tuesday’s slump. But the market remained shaky, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning of unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to the economic environment and political risk, it added.
The BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points to trade at 35,263.87 points around 10 am. Heavy selling pressure was observed in most blue-chips like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Reliance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Larsen and Toubro, among others. Yes Bank shares were trading with gains of nearly 3%.
The dollar traded firm against major peers on Wednesday, extending overnight gains as investors shunned riskier assets in favour of safe haven currencies on escalating worries about slowing global growth and the U.S.-Sino trade war, said a Reuters report. With sentiment souring and a global equities rout on Tuesday, risk averse traders sought shelter in the liquid dollar, which climbed from a two-week low hit earlier on Tuesday. The greenback had been under pressure for most of this week as cautious comments by Federal Reserve officials and surprisingly weak U.S. economic data suggested the central bank could slow the pace of monetary policy tightening. The dollar index, measuring performance against six major peers, was steady at 96.82 on Wednesday. The index gained 0.65% in the previous trading session.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares surged 8.7% to Rs 2,655 per share, their highest since September 26, after a US appeals court on Tuesday allowed the generic drugmaker to sell a copycat version of its rival Indivior Plc's opioid treatment Suboxone Film. The Court lifted a preliminary injunction filed by UK-based Indivior that blocked Dr. Reddy's from selling the generic drug. The stock posts its biggest intraday percentage gain since November 2017.
Yes Bank shares rose 3% to a high of Rs 198.65 per share on the BSE today after the company reported that MD and CEO Rana Kapoor is in talks with co-promoter Madhu Kapur for mutual resolution. It is being reported by the MD&CEO, Shri Rana Kapoor who is also the largest shareholder and promoter of the Bank, that efforts are underway for mutual resolution with Ms. Madhu Kapur & family, the Co-promoter of the Bank," the bank said in a statement on late Tuesday evening. "This is intended to ensure better support and coordination by the 2 promoter groups with the Board of Directors of the Bank," it added.
Heavy selling pressure was observed in the IT sector during early morning trade today. Wipro, Infibeam Avenues, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and NIIT Technologies lost up to 3% in trade.
The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,650-mark after initial losses and traded 1.95 points or 0.02% higher at 10,658.15 points. Take a look at the most traded stocks on the NSE during the first 15 minutes of trade today.
Oil prices on Wednesday clawed back some of the previous day’s more than 6% plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories as well as record Indian crude imports. But investors remained on edge, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning of unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to a difficult economic environment and political risk. International Brent crude oil futures were at $63.19 per barrel at 0239 GMT, up 66 cents, or 1.1% from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 66 cents, or 1.2% at $54.09 a barrel.
We take a look at the major stocks that are likely to make news today.
Bank of Baroda said it has agreed to sell 4% stake in Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) to HDFC Bank for an aggregate sum of Rs 124 crore. Reliance Jio Infocomm has launched VoLTE based inbound international roaming between India and Japan, with which it has become India’s first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE based international roaming services in India, the company said in a statement. Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor is in talks with co-promoter Madhu Kapur for mutual resolution, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Asian stocks slid on Wednesday as intensifying concerns about global economic growth gripped financial markets, sending Wall Street shares and crude oil prices tumbling and driving the safe haven dollar up from a two-week low. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite Index swerved in and out of the red and was last down 0.2%. Australian stocks lost 0.6%, South Korea’s KOSPI retreated 0.85% and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%.
The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices traded on a flat-to-positive note during the pre-open session on Wednesday. Banks and currency markets are shut today on account of Id-e-Milad.