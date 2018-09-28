Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Yes Bank, DHFL, IL&FS group stocks to track

Stock market LIVE: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues.

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues. Shares in Asia inched higher on Friday, following gains on Wall Street overnight after news of robust U.S. economic growth, with the chairman of the Federal Reserve saying the United States does not face a large chance of near-term recession, said a Reuters report. SGX Nifty futures, an early indicator of Nifty 50 index, was trading higher by 51.50 points, or 0.47%, at 11,094 points.

Earlier on Thursday, Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session to close on a lower note as September derivatives expiry weighed on investor sentiment. Sensex closed 219 points lower at 36,324.17 points, while Nifty closed below the 11,000-mark.