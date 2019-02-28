Share Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty nears 10,850; Bharti Airtel, ONGC top gainers

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Thursday, tracking weak positive cues.

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up 163 points to 36,063.38, while the Nifty is nearing the 10,850-mark. Bharti Airtel share price jumped by 2% to Rs 326.95 on NSE, on expectations that fund raising may be on cards. ONGC shares are trading 1.5% higher at Rs 145.80, to emrge among the biggest Sensex gainers. According to stock market experts, the sentiment may remain muted as India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions weigh, impacting the F&O expiry.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after cautious comments from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dented some of the recent optimism towards Sino-US trade relations, while the dollar held gains, supported by higher bond yields, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.