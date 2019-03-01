Share market LIVE: Sensex jumps 260 points, Nifty above 10,850; Bharti Airtel shares plunge 4%

Share market LIVE: The geopolitical tensions at the India -Pakistan border will also be closely watched by the street.

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive global cues on Thursday morning. The Sensex is up 263 points to 36,130.51, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Bharti Airtel shares slumped by nearly 4% to hit Rs 305.55 on NSE, after the firm finalised a fund-raising plan of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a combination of Rs 25,000-crore rights issue and a Rs 7,000-crore perpetual bonds float to build a war chest to reduce debt. Yes Bank shares jumped by nearly 2.5% to Rs 235.55 in the morning trade.

Asian shares inched higher on Friday with broader gains capped by investor caution as concerns about China’s economy and global trade weighed on sentiment while stronger-than-expected US GDP data pushed the dollar up. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 percent, helped by the weaker yen, while Australian shares added 0.6. Percent, Reuters reported.

Shares of billionaire Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel will assume focus after global brokerage firms said that the latest Rs 32,000 crore fund raising will help the telco in deleveraging. Private sector airline Jet Airways will also assume focus after media reports indicate that chairman Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down from the firm. We bring to you LIVE updates.