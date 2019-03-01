Share market LIVE: Sensex jumps 260 points, Nifty above 10,850; Bharti Airtel shares plunge 4%

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive global cues on Thursday morning. The Sensex is up 263 points to 36,130.51, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Bharti Airtel shares slumped by nearly 4% to hit Rs 305.55 on NSE, after the firm finalised a fund-raising plan of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a combination of Rs 25,000-crore rights issue and a Rs 7,000-crore perpetual bonds float to build a war chest to reduce debt. Yes Bank shares jumped by nearly 2.5% to Rs 235.55 in the morning trade.
Shares of billionaire Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel will assume focus after global brokerage firms said that the latest Rs 32,000 crore fund raising will help the telco in deleveraging. Private sector airline Jet Airways will also assume focus after media reports indicate that chairman Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down from the firm. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The government has sharply revised down foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the chemicals sector other than fertiliser, which had surprisingly emerged as the biggest puller of such investments in the first three quarters of this fiscal, beating larger segments like services, telecommunications and trading, and raising eye-brows.
Bharti Airtel has finalised a fund-raising plan of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a combination of Rs 25,000-crore rights issue and a Rs 7,000-crore perpetual bonds float to build a war chest to reduce debt and increase 4G network coverage to compete with Reliance Jio. In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, Bharti said the company’s board of directors has considered the recommendations of the special committee of directors for fund-raising and thereby approved the same.
The dollar hovered near a 10-week high against the yen on Friday, thanks to a surge in Treasury yields after U.S. gross domestic product data topped expectations. The greenback was a touch higher at 111.445 yen and within striking distance of 111.495, its strongest level since Dec. 20 brushed overnight. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 96.222 after grinding out a 0.15 percent gain on Thursday, when it pulled back from a three-week trough of 95.824.
With manufacturing, agriculture and small services faltering and government spending slowing, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a five-quarter low rate of 6.6% in the September-December period (Q3) of the current fiscal, official data revealed on Thursday. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revised down the growth rates for Q1 (from 8.2% to 8%) and Q2 (from 7.1% to 7%) and also that for the full fiscal year to 7% — a five-year trough — from 7.2% in the first advance estimate released in January.
Wall Street’s main indexes fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared U.S. GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and U.S.-China trade relations. Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had walked out of his Vietnam summit with Kim Jong Un because of demands from the North Korean leader to lift U.S.-led sanctions.
Asian shares inched higher on Friday with broader gains capped by investor caution as concerns about China’s economy and global trade weighed on sentiment while stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP data pushed the dollar up. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 percent, helped by the weaker yen, while Australian shares added 0.6. percent. Investors will be looking to the opening of Chinese markets after the benchmark Shanghai Composite index posted its strongest monthly gain in nearly four years in February.
Gold steadied on Friday, but held close to its lowest in two weeks, as the U.S. dollar recouped losses thanks to stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,314.35 per ounce as of 0129 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 15 at 1,312.15 in the previous session.* U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,315.80 an ounce. * The dollar, which pulled back from over three-week lows, was up 0.1 percent against major currencies.
The United States on Thursday offered a USD 1 million reward for information on a son of late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, seeing him as an emerging face of extremism. The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the “crown prince of jihad,” has been the subject of speculation for years with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house arrest in Iran.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed that Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief terrorist Masood Azhar is in Pakistan. "He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," he told CNN. The minister added that Islamabad is open to any step that leads to de-escalation of tensions between two neighbouring nations and demanded solid evidence from New Delhi about JeM's involvement in Pulwama incident.
The latest core sector data suggest moderation in industrial growth going ahead with a downward bias due to a high base effect, a report said. “Based on the core sector growth this month, we are expecting the industrial output (measured by IIP) to grow by about 2% in Jan’19 with a downward bias due to high base effect,” CARE Ratings report said. Core sector growth fell to 19-month low of 1.8 per cent in January as the production of crude oil, refinery products and electricity contracted, official data showed Since June 2017, it is the lowest growth rate when the core sector grew by 1 per cent.
The Indian aviation industry is staring at a huge market of 5.5 crore passengers which needs wings, figuratively, Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani said on Thursday. The aviation industry has a massive growth potential if only adequate infrastructure in terms of airports etc is provided. The states should subsidise travelling and eliminate VAT as it will act as a catalyst, Lohani said at an event. “Tourism is on an upswing. Currently, just at the fringes, there is a long way to go for the industry,” he said.
Once again the small savings of the people may become a saviour for the Union government to fulfil budgetary shortfall as the economic growth during FY19 will likely weaken to 6.9 per cent in Q3 from the 7.1 per cent in the Q3, said India Ratings and Research in a recent report. “The Union government may borrow more than the 21 per cent budgeted for FY20 to cover its fiscal deficit requirements from the national small savings fund (NSSF) and state provident funds (SPF),” said India Ratings and Research.
India’s GDP growth in slowed to 6.6 per cent in October-December quarter of FY19, from 7 per cent a year ago, data released by Central Statistics Office. (CSO) on Thursday said. It comes below the Reuters poll forecast of more than 55 economists anticipating GDP growth of 6.9 per cent. “Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2018-19 is likely to attain a level of Rs 141.00 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2017-18 of Rs 131.80 lakh crore, released on 31st January 2019.
