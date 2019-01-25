Share Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 10,900; Yes Bank jumps 10%; Sun Pharma up 1.5%

Stock Market Live: Yes Bank shares gained more than 10.3% to Rs 235.35, after the firm named Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor.

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 260 points to 36,455.60, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares gained more than 10.3% to Rs 235.35, after the firm named Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor. Ravneet Singh Gill will join on or before March 1, 2019, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. Sun Pharma shares gained more than 1.5% to Rs 429.75.

Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks. The euro struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the euro zone economy. We bring to you live updates.