Share Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 10,900; Yes Bank jumps 10%; Sun Pharma up 1.5%

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 260 points to 36,455.60, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares gained more than 10.3% to Rs 235.35, after the firm named Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor. Ravneet Singh Gill will join on or before March 1, 2019, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. Sun Pharma shares gained more than 1.5% to Rs 429.75.
Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks. The euro struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the euro zone economy. We bring to you live updates.
Share market on Thursday: The 30-share BSE Sensex, after opening higher at 36,146.55 points, gave up all gains and slipped into the negative terrain to crack below the 36,000-mark, and touched a low of 35,996.68. However, on emergence of buying in late afternoon trade, it staged a comeback to close the day 86.63 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 36,195.10 after scaling a high of 36,258.28. A significant gain in shares of Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, ITC, TCS and SBI, which rallied up to 8.39 per cent, largely boosted both the key indices. (From PTI)
Walmart Inc. has quietly withdrawn from one of Google’s marquee efforts to challenge Amazon.com Inc. in e-commerce. Walmart removed its products from Google’s Shopping Actions service, the internet giant said on Thursday. The retailer also recently dropped out of Google Express, a related delivery service. In March, Google unveiled Shopping Actions, which lets consumers more easily buy goods from retailers through the company’s search engine, digital assistant and Express delivery. The service launched with Walmart and Target Corp. as flagship partners, an alliance that showed the retail stalwarts attempting to curb Amazon’s expansion. Google takes a commission on sales from partners.
The domestic stock markets --Sensex and Nifty--opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 260 points to 36,455.60, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank shares gained more than 10.3% to Rs 235.35, after the firm named Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor. Ravneet Singh Gill will join on or before March 1, 2019, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. Sun Pharma shares gained more than 1.5% to Rs 429.75. A look at live Sensex heatmap.
Senators began a new effort to end the 34-day partial government shutdown after blocking two rival spending bills. The White House signaled President Donald Trump was open to a plan to reopen agencies for three weeks, but at a price. “The three-week CR would only work if there is a large down payment on the wall,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday, referring to a stopgap spending bill and the president’s demand for $5.7 billion for a wall at the southern border. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met privately in McConnell’s office to discuss a path forward, and Schumer came out later, smiling. “We’re talking, we’re talking,” he said.
InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India’s biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday named Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer (CEO) for five years. “Approved the appointment of Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from January 24, 2019,” the airline said in a regulatory filing. The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman. Ronojoy Dutta, 67 years, is B.S. Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and MBA from Harvard Business School. He was a co-founder and Managing Director of ACO Investment, renowned investment advisory firm in field of aviation and infrastructure. Dutta served as the President of Air Sahara from 2005 to 2008, President of United Airlines from 1999 till 2002.
Yes Bank on Thursday said that it has received RBI’s approval to appoint Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor. Ravneet Singh Gill will join on or before March 1, 2019, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. “The Bank has received RBI approval for its new MD & CEO, Mr. Ravneet Singh Gill for him to join on or before March 1, 2019,” Yes Bank said in its filing to the BSE. In its earnings for the quarter ending December, Yes Bank has posted 7 per cent fall with a net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the lender told exchanges. The gross NPA was at 2.10 per cent against 1.60 per cent, while net NPA at 1.18 per cent versus 0.86 per cent, QoQ.
The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain. Fourth-quarter earnings continued to be generally positive, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ comments that the United States and China were “miles and miles” from reaching a trade agreement curbed investor enthusiasm. Chipmakers led the Nasdaq’s rise, as Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations. Texas Instruments Inc, while posting better-than-expected profit, disappointed on revenue.
Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks. The euro struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the euro zone economy.
