Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 170 points, Nifty near 10,800; Yes Bank, Infosys among top gainers

Share market LIVE updates: Infosys shares rallied by more than 1.5% to Rs 711.85.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up 170 points to 36,023.61, while the broader Nifty is trading near the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to hit Rs 199.30 in the morning trade. Infosys shares rallied by more than 1.5% to Rs 711.85. The two bluechips are among the top gainers in the Sensex.

Asian shares were on back foot on Tuesday as an unexpected drop in China’s exports heightened worries about the global economy while the British pound braced for a showdown in parliament over the government’s Brexit plan, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 percent after a market holiday on Monday.

Back home, shares of Wipro will be in focus, even as the IT major is set to consider a bonus issue program on 18th January. IndiGo shares will also be in focus after Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral stance on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,075. We bring to you LIVE updates.