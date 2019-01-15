Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 170 points, Nifty near 10,800; Yes Bank, Infosys among top gainers

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up 170 points to 36,023.61, while the broader Nifty is trading near the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to hit Rs 199.30 in the morning trade. Infosys shares rallied by more than 1.5% to Rs 711.85. The two bluechips are among the top gainers in the Sensex.
Asian shares were on back foot on Tuesday as an unexpected drop in China’s exports heightened worries about the global economy while the British pound braced for a showdown in parliament over the government’s Brexit plan, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 percent after a market holiday on Monday.
Back home, shares of Wipro will be in focus, even as the IT major is set to consider a bonus issue program on 18th January. IndiGo shares will also be in focus after Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral stance on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,075. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 18 paise at 70.75 per US dollar on Tuesday, a day after the domestic currency closed about one-month low amid continued foreign fund outflows and weak domestic equity markets. On Monday, the domestic unit fell as much as 43 paise to close at 70.93 against the US dollar. At 09:45 AM (IST), the rupee was trading at 70.97 a dollar, up 4 paise from its Monday’s close of 70.93, data available on the Bloomberg website showed. After opening at 70.75, Indian rupee touched an intraday high of 70.74 per US dollar and an intraday low of 70.99 per US dollar. In debt markets, the 10-year government bond yields were up by 0.35% to 7.25 per cent from its previous close of 7.22 per cent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Shares of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries gained in trade on Tuesday morning, after Reliance Jio added subscribers in the rural areas, primarily on the back of Jio phones and a bigger network in remote areas. RIL share price gained by more than 1.5% to Rs 1,112.50. The percentage of rural subscribers in the company’s overall base has jumped to over 32% in the September quarter of 2018 compared to just 4.25% two years ago when the company launched its commercial services. Although Jio’s share in rural India is smaller compared with incumbent operators like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, it has surpassed state-run BSNL. In the July-September 2018 period, Vodafone Idea had the highest percentage of rural subscribers at 52.97%, followed by Airtel at 49.30%. Jio is third in terms of rural subscribers with 32.04% against BSNL’s 31.11%, data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed.
Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pressured by a firm dollar on the back of concerns over slowing global growth, but well supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from raising interest rates this year. Spot gold was flat at $1,291.24 per ounce at 0114 GMT. Chinese data on Monday showed imports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in December, while analysts had predicted a 5-percent rise. Exports dropped 4.4 percent, confounding expectations for a 3-percent gain, pointing to further weakening in the world’s second-largest economy.
Asian shares were on back foot on Tuesday as an unexpected drop in China’s exports heightened worries about the global economy while the British pound braced for a showdown in parliament over the government’s Brexit plan. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 percent after a market holiday on Monday. In Monday’s session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.53 percent, with the biggest drag coming from a 0.9 percent fall in technology sector.
India has emerged as the world’s fastest growing paper market with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-7%, cocking a snook at China, the biggest consumer of paper globally. The Rs 60,000-crore paper industry logged this robust growth, fighting both raw material scarcity and competition from cheaper imports, according to outlook analysis by IPMA (Indian Paper Manufacturers Association). “China’s paper market has grown only 4.6% per year, while the global paper production in the current year is projected to grow 1-1.5%. In the last 10 years, the domestic demand has almost doubled from around 9 million tonne in FY 2007-08 to over 17 million tonne in 2017-18. At the same time, with a CAGR of 6-7%, India counts on touching about 20 million tonne by FY 2019-20,” AS Mehta, President, IPMA told FE.
Etihad Airways has agreed to lead a rescue of cash-strapped Jet Airways in a move that will see the Abu Dhabi-based carrier double its stake to 49%, according to television reports. Etihad is in talks to lift its holding from the current 24%, India’s BTVI channel reported on Monday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. CNBC-TV18 said that Jet founder Naresh Goyal’s stake could drop to 20% from 51%, and that he’ll stand down as chairman.
Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Tuesday amid supply cuts by producer club OPEC and Russia, although analysts said much bigger gains were unlikely because of a darkening economic outlook capped gains. International Brent crude oil futures were at $59.62 per barrel at 0133 GMT, up 63 cents, or 1.1 percent from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.01 per barrel, up 50 cents, or 1 percent, from their last settlement. “The impact of OPEC+ (OPEC and others including Russia) cuts, Iran sanctions and lower month-on-month growth in U.S. production should help to support oil prices from current levels,” U.S. bank J.P. Morgan said in a note.
