Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open strong on positive global cues; Titan, Lupin in focus

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues. Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,880.50, or 102 points higher, indicating a strong opening for Sensex and Nifty. Stocks across Asia kicked off the week with strong gains after soothing Federal Reserve comments and an easing of monetary policy in China triggered a renewed appetite for risk assets. Treasuries steadied after Friday’s slide and oil extended its recent rebound, Reuters reported.
Wall Street rebounded on Friday to close at its highest in two weeks after a strong jobs report and assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would be patient and flexible in steering the course of interest rates.
Back home, shares of Titan will be in focus after the firm said that it expects the full year growth in jewellery business to be around 22%; with significantly higher spends on advertising. Lupin shares will also assume focus, after the firm recalled some lots of Ceftriaxone as according to the USFDA website, the product has been found to contain visual grey particulate matter in reconstituted vials. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent on Monday, lifted by optimism that talks could soon resolve the trade war between the United States and China, while supply cuts by major producers also supported the market. Brent crude futures were at $57.77 per barrel at 0227 GMT, up 71 cents, or 1.2 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $48.65 per barrel, up 69 cents, or 1.4 percent.
After emerging market stocks led global equity markets lower in a brutal 2018, some U.S.-based fund managers are betting that the asset class may have the largest rebound in the new year. It may not look likely at the moment, given that an economic downturn in China prompted iPhone-maker Apple Inc to lower its quarterly revenue forecast on Wednesday for the first time in a decade. Its shares slumped nearly 10 percent after Chief Executive Tim Cook blamed the U.S.-China trade war and “economic deceleration,” prompting broad selloffs around the world the following day.
