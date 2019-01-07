Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open strong on positive global cues; Titan, Lupin in focus

The SGX Nifty was trading at 10,880.50, or 102 points higher, indicating a strong opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues. Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,880.50, or 102 points higher, indicating a strong opening for Sensex and Nifty. Stocks across Asia kicked off the week with strong gains after soothing Federal Reserve comments and an easing of monetary policy in China triggered a renewed appetite for risk assets. Treasuries steadied after Friday’s slide and oil extended its recent rebound, Reuters reported.

Wall Street rebounded on Friday to close at its highest in two weeks after a strong jobs report and assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would be patient and flexible in steering the course of interest rates.

Back home, shares of Titan will be in focus after the firm said that it expects the full year growth in jewellery business to be around 22%; with significantly higher spends on advertising. Lupin shares will also assume focus, after the firm recalled some lots of Ceftriaxone as according to the USFDA website, the product has been found to contain visual grey particulate matter in reconstituted vials. We bring to you LIVE updates.