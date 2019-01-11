Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; TCS, Infosys among shares in focus

Share market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 0.35 percent at 10,898.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open positive on Friday morning tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 0.35 percent at 10,898.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks inched higher to one-month highs on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the U.S. central bank can be patient on raising interest rates further. But the rally’s momentum slowed partly as investors sought more clarity on whether the United States and China could make headway on their talks on trade as well as intellectual property (IP) rights, Reuters reported.

Wall Street extended its rally into a fifth straight day on Thursday in a session of whipsaw trading as investors responded to mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a warning from Macy’s pummeled retail stocks, said the agency report.

Back home, shares of IT behemoth TCS will be in focus after the firm reported Q3 results in line with estimates. CLSA has maintained a buy call on the shares with a target price of Rs 2,460. Infosys shares will also be in focus ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be announced later today. The street will closely watch guidance and management commentary. We bring to you LIVE updates.