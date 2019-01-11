Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; TCS, Infosys among shares in focus

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open positive on Friday morning tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 0.35 percent at 10,898.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks inched higher to one-month highs on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the U.S. central bank can be patient on raising interest rates further. But the rally’s momentum slowed partly as investors sought more clarity on whether the United States and China could make headway on their talks on trade as well as intellectual property (IP) rights, Reuters reported.
Wall Street extended its rally into a fifth straight day on Thursday in a session of whipsaw trading as investors responded to mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a warning from Macy’s pummeled retail stocks, said the agency report.
Back home, shares of IT behemoth TCS will be in focus after the firm reported Q3 results in line with estimates. CLSA has maintained a buy call on the shares with a target price of Rs 2,460. Infosys shares will also be in focus ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be announced later today. The street will closely watch guidance and management commentary. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The dollar held a soft tone versus its peers on Friday, on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may hit the pause button on monetary tightening if the economy slows this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Thursday the U.S. central bank has the ability to be patient on monetary policy given that inflation remains stable. Markets are now pricing in no further rate hikes by the Fed this year. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida also struck a dovish tone, further cementing the central bank’s willingness to remain patient on the issue of raising rates.
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has selected underwriters for an institutional share sale that could raise at least 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said. The government-run lender picked Bank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd. and HSBC Holdings Plc to arrange the offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. were also chosen to work on the deal, the people said.
India’s largest IT company, TCS has reported latest quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 24.1% higher on-year to Rs 8,105 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter. Notably, the IT behemoth is the first to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technology pack. The net profit implies a minor miss as compared to CNBC Tv18 poll of Rs 8,194 crore. The total revenues came in 20.8% higher at Rs 37,338 crore, on the back of robust BFSI and digital revenue growth. We bring to key figures in a nutshell.
Oil prices slipped on Friday as concerns over economic growth were rekindled after talks fell short of offering concrete steps to end the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, although OPEC-led production cuts bolstered sentiment in crude markets. Oil prices were also supported by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday that the central bank had the ability to be patient on monetary policy. International Brent crude futures were at $61.22 per barrel at 0139 GMT, down 46 cents, or 0.75 percent, from their last close. However, Brent remains on track for a second consecutive week of gains as it is up about 7 percent so far this week. (Reuters reported)
The upbeat tone that has characterised this week helped Asian markets to fresh gains on Friday, with Hong Kong on course for a sixth straight day of rises. Investors globally have been riding a wave of optimism since last week when the head of the Federal Reserve indicated it will likely slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while there were also signs that China and the US could eventually reach a trade deal. And the gains were not limited to equities, with oil rising about 20 per cent from 17-month lows at the end of December, while high-yielding currencies were being supported by a new-found demand for riskier assets. (AFP report)
