Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 120 points; Nifty above 10,800; Infosys up 4%; D-mart plunges 9%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 126 points to 35,883.17, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark. Infosys shares gained by more than 3.7% to Rs 7o9, while D-mart shares plunged by more than 8.7% to Rs 1,433. Asian shares turned down on Monday as China trade data started trickling in and as investors looked to key corporate earnings later in the week to take the pulse of a cooling global economy.
Back home, Infosys shares will assume after the firm reported Q3 results in line-with estimates. Notably, there has been a material beat on revenue, and the guidance has also bee en raised by the IT major, amid a margin contraction in the quarter. Avenue Supermarts shares will also be in focus after the firm reported a margin miss for 2nd quarter in a row. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The domestic stock markets-- Sensex and Nifty--opened mildly lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 126 points to 35,883.17, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark. Infosys shares gained by more than 3.7% to Rs 7o9, while D-mart shares plunged by more than 8.7% to Rs 1,433. A look at LIVE Sensex heat map.
PG&E Corp. Chief Executive Officer Geisha Williams is leaving as California’s largest utility owner nears potential bankruptcy. The San Francisco-based company has begun a search for a new CEO following Williams’ departure, according to a statement issued Sunday. PG&E general counsel John Simon will take the helm in the meantime. Williams, 57, took over as CEO in March 2017 and is leaving after a catastrophic three months for PG&E. “I will be leaving PG&E,” Williams said in a separate email, without providing a reason for her departure. “I value the opportunity I’ve had to lead PG&E and wish all of my colleagues well.”
Read more: Giant falls: PG&E CEO Departs as utility giant at brink of bankruptcy
Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, following the best week for regional stocks since the start of November, as investors awaited a raft of earnings and the January rally in risk assets showed signs of abating. The yuan edged lower after recent gains. Shares in Australia advanced, while South Korean stocks dipped and futures indicated a small decline when equity trading begins in Hong Kong. U.S. equity futures slipped after the S&P 500 on Friday closed flat and the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined. Japan is closed for a holiday, so Treasuries won’t trade until the London open.
Read full story here: Asian stocks trade mixed with earnings in focus: Markets wrap
Falling energy shares late on Friday jeopardized continuation of Wall Street's five-session rally as investors looked ahead to earnings season, which will kick off with Citigroup, JPMorgan and other big banks next week. Underpinned by optimism over China-U.S. trade talks and expectations of a slow pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, the stock market's recent winning streak added 6 percent to the S&P 500 and left it up about 10 percent from the 20-month low it hit around Christmas. "We've clawed our way back and now the market is just waiting ahead of the start of earnings season next week," said Donald Selkin, Chief Market Strategist at Newbridge Securities in New York. "We're just drifting." (Reuters reported)
As the domestic stock markets may see a a double-digit fall, the global brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) advised the investors not to invest in equities in 2019, CNBC TV18 reported citing the foreign brokerage. Instead, the investors can park their money in bonds, Sanjay Mookim, the India equity strategist at the brokerage further told CNBC TV18. However, the markets may see correction ahead of upcoming general elections, he added.
Read more: BofAML advises investors to stay away from equities in 2019; here’s what global brokerage suggests
India’s major IT behemoth Infosys has approved a special dividend of Rs 4 per share, and also announced buyback under open market route of Rs 8,260 crore at a maximum price of Rs 800 per share. Infosys has reported Q3 results below street estimates as net profit came in 12% down at Rs 3,609 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter. Notably, the IT major is the second firm to report quarterly results in this quarter from the information technology pack, after India’s largest IT firm TCS reported Q3 results yesterday. The net profit implies a minor miss as compared to CNBC Tv18 poll of Rs 4,115 crore. The total revenues came in 20.3% higher at Rs 21,400 crore.
Read full story here: Infosys Q3 results 2019: Firm announces dividend of Rs 4, share buyback of up to Rs 8,260 crore
The new year brings with it a whole host of expectations and targets. We as a community have been preconditioned to pay heed to the positives while not paying too much attention to the intrinsic fundamental issues that persist in the market. This could be due to the positive impetus we receive from most of the new outlets we have on offer, which are financially motivated by the new money and fund inflows coming into the markets. Markets tend to get ahead of themselves ever so often, in the noise surrounding a plethora of analysts who always seem to fit retrospectively their opinions to what has happened in the markets.
Read full story here: Stock markets: Here’s the approach investors can look at to enter markets in 2019