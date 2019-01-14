Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 120 points; Nifty above 10,800; Infosys up 4%; D-mart plunges 9%

Share market LIVE updates: Infosys shares gained by more than 3.7% to Rs 7o9, while D-mart shares plunged by more than 8.7% to Rs 1,433.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 126 points to 35,883.17, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark. Infosys shares gained by more than 3.7% to Rs 7o9, while D-mart shares plunged by more than 8.7% to Rs 1,433. Asian shares turned down on Monday as China trade data started trickling in and as investors looked to key corporate earnings later in the week to take the pulse of a cooling global economy.

Back home, Infosys shares will assume after the firm reported Q3 results in line-with estimates. Notably, there has been a material beat on revenue, and the guidance has also bee en raised by the IT major, amid a margin contraction in the quarter. Avenue Supermarts shares will also be in focus after the firm reported a margin miss for 2nd quarter in a row. We bring to you LIVE updates.