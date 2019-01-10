Share market LIVE updates: Sensex slips 50 points, Nifty below 10,850; TCS, IndusInd Bank shares down

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–opened with minor gains, but soon fell into the negative territory. Sensex is down about 45 points to 36,163.67 points, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850-mark. TCS share price dipped by more than 0.5% to Rs 1,874.10 on the BSE ahead its Q3 results scheduled to be released today. Street awaits Indian IT behemoth TCS’ Q3 results today and will closely watch out for commentary around IT budgets this quarter.
Earlier, Accenture had warned of a volatile macro environment in the latest quarter for TCS during its earnings review. IndusInd Bank shares tanked by more than 1.8% to Rs 1570.45, to emerge among top losers in the index, after the firm reported below par Q3 results yesterday.
Asian markets turned south Thursday as investors took a breather after rallying this week on optimism over China-US trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s softer tone on interest rates. There was also growing unease over the US government shutdown, which is now in its third week, after President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Democrats to resolve the issue, meaning it will likely drag on for some time to come, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
A look at live Sensex heatmap.
The rally in global equities showed signs of stalling on Thursday, with Asian stocks opening mixed. U.S. stocks earlier climbed as investors cheered the dovish tone in minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. Oil held gains. Equities slipped in Japan, while they were little changed in South Korea and Australia. The S&P 500 Index posted a fourth day of gains as the Fed minutes revealed policy makers took a more cautious approach to further interest-rate increases, chiming with Chairman Jerome Powell’s tone from last week. Still, gains were limited amid concern the partial government shutdown will continue for some time. The offshore yuan stayed at the strongest since August as the U.S. and China laid the ground for resolving trade issues after three days of negotiations.
The government is unlikely to commit on any special package for US tech giant Apple or its contract manufacturers for setting up a large facility in India. Instead, an incentive plan in sync with various extant schemes meant for promoting domestic manufacturing could be hammered out, which can be tapped by all like-minded players, an official source told FE. The iPhone maker is learnt to have asked the government for assured incentives for five years under the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) and income tax relief on exports, having revised its 2016 proposal in which it wanted a raft of concessions, including a 15-year customs duty holiday on a range of items. Apple has a negligible market share in India, so it is looking at setting up a base here for exports.
In its 32nd meeting on Thursday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will likely consider several proposals aimed at providing relief to smaller taxpayers — a segment that is believed to be struggling after losing exemptions enjoyed by them in the pre-GST regime. One of the major proposals that is likely to be approved by the Council is raising the annual revenue threshold for GST to Rs 75 lakh from Rs 20 lakh currently. The group of ministers (GoM) had also considered a proposal to partially refund taxes paid by these firms as relief measure but decided that raising exemptions was a more practical solution.
Domestic lenders of the beleaguered carrier Jet Airways, led by State Bank of India, are understood to have proposed a Rs 2,500-crore resolution plan comprising fresh equity infusion and restructuring of the current loan at a meeting between the consortium of banks and Jet officials on Tuesday. Sources in the know of development told FE that if the resolution plan gets approved by the lenders, Jet Airways promoter-chairman Naresh Goyal’s current 51% equity in the company will get diluted and come to below 20%. According to the contours of the proposal by the lenders, Jet and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which currently has a 24% stake in the carrier would be required to infuse Rs 1,500 crore into the airline. The lenders on their part will restructure loans worth Rs 600 crore and Goyal in his personal capacity would be required to bring in Rs 400 crore.
Corporate bond issuances in December surged to an eight-month high of more than Rs 1 lakh crore, according to NSDL. Issuances in December increased month-on-month (m-o-m) by 35% and were highest for any month in FY19. “The primary reason for high issuances was liquidity support by RBI which led to a fall in yields on government bonds and reduced the borrowing costs for corporate bonds, as corporate bonds are priced over the benchmark bonds”, said a dealer. Yields on the AAA-rated corporate bonds remained largely steady, in the range of 8.45-8.60%. Yields rose 10-15 basis points in the second week of December following the surprise resignation of The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel.
The Trump administration is pushing for a way to make sure China delivers on its commitments in any deal the two nations reach to defuse a trade war that has roiled financial markets and dimmed the outlook for global growth. The U.S. wrapped up three days of mid-level talks with China in Beijing on Wednesday, noting a commitment by President Xi Jinping’s government to buy more U.S. agricultural goods, energy and manufactured products. For its part, China said the meetings were “ extensive, in-depth and detailed,” and laid the foundation for a resolution of the conflict.
