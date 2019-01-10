Share market LIVE updates: Sensex slips 50 points, Nifty below 10,850; TCS, IndusInd Bank shares down

Share Market Live Updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 30.50 points higher or 0.28% at 10,906 points this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–opened with minor gains, but soon fell into the negative territory. Sensex is down about 45 points to 36,163.67 points, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850-mark. TCS share price dipped by more than 0.5% to Rs 1,874.10 on the BSE ahead its Q3 results scheduled to be released today. Street awaits Indian IT behemoth TCS’ Q3 results today and will closely watch out for commentary around IT budgets this quarter.

Earlier, Accenture had warned of a volatile macro environment in the latest quarter for TCS during its earnings review. IndusInd Bank shares tanked by more than 1.8% to Rs 1570.45, to emerge among top losers in the index, after the firm reported below par Q3 results yesterday.

Asian markets turned south Thursday as investors took a breather after rallying this week on optimism over China-US trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s softer tone on interest rates. There was also growing unease over the US government shutdown, which is now in its third week, after President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Democrats to resolve the issue, meaning it will likely drag on for some time to come, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.