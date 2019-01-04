Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 120 points, Nifty above 10,700; Tata Motors zooms 2.5%

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Jan 04, 2019 9:55 am

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 120 points to 35,634.15, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,700-mark.

Share Market Live, Stock Market Live, Nifty Live, NSE live, BSE live, Live Market Update, Market Today, Indian Share Market Live, Indian Stock Market LiveShare Market Live updates: Tata Motors shares gained more than 2.2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 169.90, after JLR’s US sales were up 23.6% on-year to 14,079 units.

Financial markets were on edge on Friday as weak U.S. economic data added to fears of a global slowdown and pushed investors to bet the Federal Reserve could reverse policy and start cutting interest rates before the end of this year. But nerves were soothed somewhat by news that the United States and China would hold vice-ministerial level talks next week on their trade dispute, with the Chinese blue-chip index turning 0.4 percent higher, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.

09:55 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Bharti AIrtel, Infratel zoom up to 4%

Bharti twins, Bharti Airtel as well as Bharti Infratel gained in trade on Friday morning. Bharti Airtel share price zoomed by more than 2.3% to hit the day's high at Rs 319.90, while Bharti Infratel share price zoomed by more than 3.6% to Rs 281.40. Telecom operator Bharti Airtel added more than 1 lakh new users in November after two months of decline, according to the industry data. Vodafone Idea, however, continued to lose customers for the third consecutive month in November after completion of their merger, PTI reported.

09:23 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
BSE Live: Sensex up 120 points, Nifty above 10,700; Tata Motors zooms 2.5%

The domestic stock markets opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 120 points to 35,634.15, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,700-mark. Tata Motors shares gained more than 2.2% to hit the day's high at Rs 169.90, after JLR's US sales were up 23.6% on-year to 14,079 units. A look at LIVE Sensex heat map.

09:13 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Gold climbs to over 6-month peak on global slowdown fears

Gold prices rose to a fresh 6-1/2 month high on Friday as tumbling share markets on the back of weak U.S. data fanned fears of a global economic slowdown, putting the safe haven metal on track for a third weekly gain.  Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,297.20 per ounce by 0112 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since mid-June at $1,298.34. The metal has risen more than 1 percent so far this week.

09:09 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
RBI’s new year giveaway may hurt credit culture, Fitch Unit Says

Indian central bank’s decision to allow a one-time restructuring of some loans to small businesses is bound to foster indiscipline among borrowers. That’s the view of India Ratings and Research Pvt., a Fitch group company, on the relaxation extended to the so-called micro, small and medium enterprises. “This dispensation may encourage some of the MSME borrowers, which are otherwise operating satisfactorily, to opt for the scheme and impair the credit discipline,” according to Karan Gupta, associate director at India Ratings.

09:08 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Financial markets now wagering on Fed rate cut, China-US trade talks calm nerves

Financial markets were on edge on Friday as weak U.S. economic data added to fears of a global slowdown and pushed investors to bet the Federal Reserve could reverse policy and start cutting interest rates before the end of this year. But nerves were soothed somewhat by news that the United States and China would hold vice-ministerial level talks next week on their trade dispute, with the Chinese blue-chip index turning 0.4 percent higher. U.S. stock futures, which had slipped in early Asian trade, also reversed early losses. E-Minis for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent while Nasdaq futures climbed 0.2 percent. Japanese shares skidded on their first trading day of the year on Friday, with the Nikkei spiralling about 3.6 percent lower on growth worries and a sharp jump in the yen.

09:07 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Crude oil slips on global manufacturing downturn, although OPEC cuts offer support

Oil prices fell on Friday after the United States followed most other major economies into a manufacturing downturn, although supply cuts by producer club OPEC kept declines in check. International Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.7 percent, at 0155 GMT at $55.56 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $46.93 per barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.3 percent. Data for December from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Thursday showed the broadest U.S. slowdown in growth for more than a decade, as the trade conflict with China, falling equity prices and increasing uncertainty started to take a toll on the world’s biggest economy.

09:06 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Japanese Yen strengthens marginally against US dollar, but mood sours on global growth worry

The safe-haven yen strengthened marginally versus the dollar on Friday as broader market sentiment remained weak on rising concerns over a sharp slowdown in global growth. Weaker-than-expected U.S. factory activity and fears of a slowdown in China from a bruising trade war have heightened investor expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise rates in 2019, and possibly even cut them in 2020.  Global equities have had a weak start to the new year and U.S. bond yields have fallen sharply on rising bets economic activity could brake sharply across the world this year. “The biggest beneficiary in such a gloomy scenario would be the yen,” said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at NAB.

Share market on Thursday: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty– ended lower on Thursday afternoon, as beluechip heavyweights including RIL and TCS dragged the index. The Sensex closed 377.81 points down to 35,513.71, while the Nifty 50 closed below the 10,700-mark. RIL share price plunged by more than 1.4% to Rs 1,090.10, while TCS shares ended 1.15% lower at Rs 1,919 on BSE. M&M shares plunged by more than 1.9% to hit the day’s low at Rs 727.15. ONGC share price tanked by 3.16% to Rs 142.40 on NSE. Shares of Bank of Baroda rallied more than 3% to Rs 123.40 on NSE after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to merge Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Vijaya Bank shares plunged by nearly 7.5% to hit the day’s low at Rs 51.05. Dena Bank shares plunged by 20% to Rs 14.40 in the morning trade.
