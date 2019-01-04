Share market LIVE updates: Sensex up 120 points, Nifty above 10,700; Tata Motors zooms 2.5%

Share Market Live updates: Tata Motors shares gained more than 2.2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 169.90, after JLR’s US sales were up 23.6% on-year to 14,079 units.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 120 points to 35,634.15, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,700-mark. Tata Motors shares gained more than 2.2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 169.90, after JLR’s US sales were up 23.6% on-year to 14,079 units.

Financial markets were on edge on Friday as weak U.S. economic data added to fears of a global slowdown and pushed investors to bet the Federal Reserve could reverse policy and start cutting interest rates before the end of this year. But nerves were soothed somewhat by news that the United States and China would hold vice-ministerial level talks next week on their trade dispute, with the Chinese blue-chip index turning 0.4 percent higher, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.