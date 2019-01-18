Share Market Live: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty above 10,900; RIL shares surge, Sun Pharma down 12%

Share Market Today Live Updates: RIL shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 1,155.75. Sun Pharma shares are trading 12% lower at Rs 375.14. (Image: Reuters)

Stock Market India Live Updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 51 points to 36,425.16, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. RIL shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 1,155.75. Sun Pharma shares are trading 12% lower at Rs 375.14. The oil-telecom conglomerate reported 8.8% rise in net profit to Rs 10,251 crore as against Rs 9,423 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as a report of progress in U.S.-China trade talks stirred hopes of a deal in their tariff dispute and supported risk sentiment. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan 30, Reuters reported. Back home, IT major Wipro is all set to report Q3 results today. We bring to you LIVE updates.