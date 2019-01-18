Share Market Live: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty above 10,900; RIL shares surge, Sun Pharma down 12%

Stock Market India Live Updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 51 points to 36,425.16, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark. RIL shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 1,155.75. Sun Pharma shares are trading 12% lower at Rs 375.14. The oil-telecom conglomerate reported 8.8% rise in net profit to Rs 10,251 crore as against Rs 9,423 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Asian stocks advanced on Friday as a report of progress in U.S.-China trade talks stirred hopes of a deal in their tariff dispute and supported risk sentiment. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan 30, Reuters reported. Back home, IT major Wipro is all set to report Q3 results today. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported a 9% year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 1,444 crore for the three months to December 2018. The numbers were marginally lower than the consensus estimates from Bloomberg, which projected the net profit for Q3FY19 at Rs 1,455.5 crore. The company had a tax write-back of Rs 510 crore during the quarter. The country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods firm reported revenue of Rs 9,558 crore, an increase of 11.3% y-o-y, which was higher than the consensus estimates of Rs 9,446.7 crore from Bloomberg.
Wall Street's main indexes fought back from a weak start to hover near one-month highs on Thursday, as gains in healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks offset losses in the energy and financial sectors. U.S. stock futures were under pressure for most of the session and the market even opened lower due to disappointing earnings from Morgan Stanley and renewed concerns over the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks. Morgan Stanley tumbled 6.3 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as spikes in volatility in the end of the fourth quarter hurt trading. (Reuters reported)
Reliance Jio recorded a profit for the fourth time in a row in the country’s highly competitive telecom sector as billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed telco clocked in a jump of 65 per cent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December quarter as against Rs 681 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The robust performance is mainly on the back of a rise in customer base. While average revenue per user of Reliance Jio continued to decline, the impact seems to have mitigated with a sharp increase in customer base to 28 crore by the end of December, from 16 crore in the year-ago period.
RIL Q3 results: Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported Q3 beating street estimates backed by robust performance of retail and telecom businesses. The oil-retail-to-telecom conglomerate reported 8.8% rise in net profit to Rs 10,251 crore as against Rs 9,423 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s revenue also increased by 55.9% to Rs 171,336 crore as against Rs 102,500 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
