Share market LIVE updates: Sensex turns positive, Nifty nears 10,800; BoB gains 3%, Vijaya, Dena plunge

Share market LIVE updates: After opening lower, the domestic stock markets recovered in the morning trade on Thursday. The Sensex is up about 70 points to 35,960, while the Nifty is nearing the 10,800- mark. Shares of Bank of Baroda rallied more than 3% to Rs 123.40 on NSE after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to merge Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Vijaya Bank shares plunged by nearly 7.5% to hit the day’s low at Rs 51.05. Dena Bank shares plunged by 20% to Rs 14.40 in the morning trade.

Earlier, US stock futures fell on Thursday after a rare revenue warning from Apple Inc added to worries about slowing global growth, but a move by China’s central bank to help struggling smaller firms lifted shares there, cushioning losses for Asian markets. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant blamed fewer iPhone upgrades and slowing sales in China in warning about revenues in its most recent quarter, its first such warning since 2007. Its shares tumbled 8 percent in after-hours trade, Reuters reported.

Wall Street edged higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of 2019, while fears of a global economic slowdown were exacerbated after Apple cut its holiday-quarter revenue forecast, said the Reuters report.