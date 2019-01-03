Share market LIVE updates: Sensex turns positive, Nifty nears 10,800; BoB gains 3%, Vijaya, Dena plunge

Share market LIVE updates: After opening lower, the domestic stock markets recovered in the morning trade on Thursday. The Sensex is up about 70 points to 35,960, while the Nifty is nearing the 10,800- mark. Shares of Bank of Baroda rallied more than 3% to Rs 123.40 on NSE after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to merge Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Vijaya Bank shares plunged by nearly 7.5% to hit the day’s low at Rs 51.05. Dena Bank shares plunged by 20% to Rs 14.40 in the morning trade.
Earlier, US stock futures fell on Thursday after a rare revenue warning from Apple Inc added to worries about slowing global growth, but a move by China’s central bank to help struggling smaller firms lifted shares there, cushioning losses for Asian markets. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant blamed fewer iPhone upgrades and slowing sales in China in warning about revenues in its most recent quarter, its first such warning since 2007. Its shares tumbled 8 percent in after-hours trade, Reuters reported.
Wall Street edged higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of 2019, while fears of a global economic slowdown were exacerbated after Apple cut its holiday-quarter revenue forecast, said the Reuters report. We bring to you LIVE updates.
After opening lower, the domestic stock markets recovered in the morning trade on Thursday. The Sensex is up about 70 points to 35,960, while the Nifty is nearing the 10,800- mark. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Indian rupee dropped for the second consecutive session on Thursday, hitting a fresh two-week low, strong dollar against major global currencies overseas and heavy selling in domestic equities. The domestic currency opened 12 paise weaker on Thursday at 70.29 per US dollar, after crashing about 75 paise to close at 70.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday. At 9:35, the domestic unit was trading at 70.47 per US dollar, after touching an intraday low of 70.52 per US dollar and an intraday high of 70.29 per US dollar, according to data available with the Bloomberg website.
The domestic stock markets--Sensex and Nifty--opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 85 points to 35,805.65, while the Nifty is nearing the 10,750 mark. Shares of Bank of Baroda rallied more than 3% to Rs 123.40 on NSE after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to merge Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Vijaya Bank shares plunged by nearly 7.5% to hit the day's low at Rs 51.05. Dena Bank shares plunged by 20% to Rs 14.40 in the morning trade. A look at Sensex LIVE heatmap.
Wall Street edged higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of 2019, while fears of a global economic slowdown were exacerbated after Apple cut its holiday-quarter revenue forecast. Apple dropped 8 percent in extended trading late in the day after the iPhone maker slashed its outlook for the December quarter, blaming weak demand in China. Shares of Apple's suppliers also fell, and S&P 500 futures dropped 1.3 percent, signaling that Wednesday's modest advance could unwind when the market reopens on Thursday. (Reuters reported)
Gold prices inched up on Thursday as a dip in Asian equities and worries about a sharp global economic slowdown propelled demand for safer investments.* Spot gold gained about 0.2 percent to $1,286.62 per ounce at 0107 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since June 15 at $1,290.09. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,288.80 per ounce. * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was hovering about a one-week peak touched in the previous session.
Oil prices fell by more than one percent on Thursday amid volatile currency and stock markets, and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $45.83 per barrel at 0120 GMT, down 71 cents, or 1.5 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $54.40 per barrel. Markets were roiled by a more than 3 percent crash of the U.S.-dollar against Japan’s yen overnight, and after U.S. tech giant Apple cut its sales forecast.
