Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Reliance Industries, HUL in focus

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher or 0.34% at 10,962 points this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.
Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over China’s economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment’s peace. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent in thin trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be reported after market hours today. Analysts expect some pressure on refining margins on a sequential basis, CNBC TV18 reported. Nomura expects revenue of Reliance Retail to double to 37,000 crore in the third quarter. HUL shares will also be in focus ahead of its Q3 results today. We bring to you LIVE updates.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has called on MPs to “put self-interest aside” and “work constructively together” towards Brexit after surviving a no confidence vote and averting a general election. The prime minister won by 325 votes to 306 – a majority of 19- on Wednesday, a day after her government suffered a historic parliamentary defeat over her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after the voting, May said the government has won the confidence of Parliament.This now gives “us all the opportunity to focus on finding a way forward on Brexit”, she said.
Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga gave sterling a moment’s peace. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent, with Australia was ahead by 0.2 percent. Nikkei futures pointed to an opening rise of around 0.5 percent for the cash index. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.6 percent.
Wall Street’s major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment. Goldman Sachs shares surged 9.5 percent, providing the greatest boost to the Dow, after the bank reported quarterly revenue and earnings that topped estimates. The shares registered their biggest daily percentage gain in nearly 10 years. Bank of America shares jumped 7.2 percent, leading the S&P 500 higher, after the bank reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on growth in its loan book. The shares posted their biggest one-day percentage gain in 6-1/2 years.
The dollar took a breather on Thursday following its recent strong gains against key rivals, while sterling steadied after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government won a no-confidence vote in parliament. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, stood at 96.055 after gaining half a percent during the previous two sessions. The U.S. currency largely held onto its gains against the euro as persistent worries about the euro zone economy weigh on the single currency.
