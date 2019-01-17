Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Reliance Industries, HUL in focus

Share market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher or 0.34% at 10,962 points this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher or 0.34% at 10,962 points this morning, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over China’s economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment’s peace. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent in thin trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent, Reuters reported.