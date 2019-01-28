Share Market Live: Sensex up 60 points, Nifty above 10,750; Zee Entertainment zooms 14%; Maruti Suzuki down

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: Zee Entertainment shares zoomed 14% to Rs 365, after the firm clarified in its conference call that that it won’t provide any further pledge to lenders.

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly lower on Monday, tracking mixed global cues, but soon turned positive. The Sensex is up about 40 points to 36,064.74, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-mark. Zee Entertainment shares zoomed by more than 14% to Rs 365, after the firm clarified in its conference call that that it won’t provide any further pledge to lenders. Maruti Suzuki shares extended losses and tanked by more than 1% to Rs 6,430. L&T shares are trading nearly 4% higher at 1336, to emerge among the biggest gainers on the Sensex.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 percent. South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.2 percent, New Zealand stocks were up a touch, while Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trends and eased 0.2 percent, Reuters reported.

Back home, Maruti Suzuki shares will assume focus after the firm reported results below street estimates on Friday. Maruti Suzuki share price plunged by more than 8% to Rs 6,465, to emerge as the biggest loser in the BSE Sensex on Friday. Shares of Dish TV and Zee Entertainment will also be in focus, after the firm said in its conference call he stocks had plunged in trade on Friday afternoon, after reports that promoter Essel Group’s name has emerged in a demonetisation related probe by SFIO. We bring to you LIVE updates.