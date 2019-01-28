Share Market Live: Sensex up 60 points, Nifty above 10,750; Zee Entertainment zooms 14%; Maruti Suzuki down

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly lower on Monday, tracking mixed global cues, but soon turned positive. The Sensex is up about 40 points to 36,064.74, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-mark. Zee Entertainment shares zoomed by more than 14% to Rs 365, after the firm clarified in its conference call that that it won’t provide any further pledge to lenders. Maruti Suzuki shares extended losses and tanked by more than 1% to Rs 6,430. L&T shares are trading nearly 4% higher at 1336, to emerge among the biggest gainers on the Sensex.
Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 percent. South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.2 percent, New Zealand stocks were up a touch, while Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trends and eased 0.2 percent, Reuters reported.
Back home, Maruti Suzuki shares will assume focus after the firm reported results below street estimates on Friday. Maruti Suzuki share price plunged by more than 8% to Rs 6,465, to emerge as the biggest loser in the BSE Sensex on Friday. Shares of Dish TV and Zee Entertainment will also be in focus, after the firm said in its conference call he stocks had plunged in trade on Friday afternoon, after reports that promoter Essel Group’s name has emerged in a demonetisation related probe by SFIO. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Shares of intfra major Larsen & Toubro gained in trade on Monday morning, sfter the firm reported strong Q3 results. L&T shares zoomed by more than 4% to Rs 1,337.90 in the morning trade. On the back of strong execution momentum in project businesses and robust performance in services segment, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday beat analyst expectations on all fronts for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The heavy engineering and infrastructure major reported a good 37% year-on-year jump in the consolidated net profit of the firm to Rs 2,042 crore, while the revenue from operations for the quarter surged a smart 24% y-o-y to Rs 35,709 crore. Strong performance by services and realty segment led to a 27% y-o-y growth in Ebitda to `4,000 crore.
The Indian rupee gained as much as 21 paise in the early morning trade on Monday to 70.96 per US dollar from the previous close of 71.17 per US dollar. The domestic currency today opened at 70.96 per US dollar, up 21 paise from the previous close, data available with the Bloomberg website showed. At 9:30 AM (IST), the domestic currency was trading at 71.07 per US dollar, up 9 paise from the previous close of 71.17 per US dollar, after touching an intraday low of 71.08 per US dollar and an intraday high of 70.96 per US dollar, data showed. On Friday, the rupee fell by 10 paise to close at 71.17 amid rising demand for the US currency from exporters and heavy selling in domestic equities.
Oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time this year in a sign that crude production there will rise further. U.S. spot crude oil futures were at $53.37 per barrel at 0027 GMT, down 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.37 a barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.4 percent. Analysts said high U.S. crude oil production, which hit a record 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd) late last year, was weighing on oil markets. In a sign that output could rise further, U.S. energy firms last week raised the number of rigs looking for new oil for the first time in 2019, adding 10 facilities, to 862, Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its weekly report on Friday. Beyond oil supply, a key question for this year will be demand-growth.
The upcoming interim Budget will likely offer a fresh push to gold schemes, laying out plans to tweak existing ones and announce new products, as earlier efforts to draw people to park their idle holdings with banks yielded little. The government is considering introducing a gold savings account that will enable banks to take deposits from customers in rupees but credit grams of gold into their accounts. Customers will get passbook facility and may have the recurring deposit option as well.
Maruti Suzuki’s poor performance in the three months to December 2018 reflects the pain in India Inc. Consumer demand appears to be faltering as products become pricier. At UltraTech Cement, for instance, higher costs and weak realisations resulted in lower-than-anticipated numbers. While Larsen & Toubro delivered a splendid set of numbers on the back of some strong project execution, the fall in order inflows was a slight disappointment. ITC’s numbers were a shade below expectations while InterGlobe Aviation’s profits crashed. However, Asian Paints did well to cash in on the festive season as did TVS Motors. Most managements have alerted the Street to the impact of elevated raw material costs and how it is not easy to pass these on to consumers. The management at United Spirits, too, was tempered in its outlook for the coming months.
Gold slipped on Monday as a deal to reopen the U.S. government dented safe-haven demand, but prices hovered above the key $1,300-level on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this week. Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,301.37 per ounce by 0114 GMT, while U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2 percent to $1,300.61 per ounce. Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.
The dollar was down on Monday, not far off more than one-week lows as financial markets shifted their attention to this week’s Federal Reserve rates-setting review with traders wagering policymakers would signal a pause to their tightening cycle. The Federal Open Market Committee meets between Jan 29-30, and Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to acknowledge growing risks to the U.S. economy as global momentum weakens.
