Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open mildly higher; Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC AMC shares in focus

Stock Market India Live Updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open flat on Tuesday, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08% at 10,971 points this morning, indicating a mildly higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday as pessimism about world growth drove investors away from risky assets, while sterling dithered as the latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go with no progress, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, drifting away from a recent seven-week top.
Back home, Kotak Mahindra shares will assume focus, after the private sector lender reported strong Q3 results for the October-December quarter. Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a 23% on year growth in net profit to Rs 1,291 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, on higher net interest income. Shares of HDFC AMC will also be in focus after the country’s largest mutual fund house, posted a 24.7% increase in its net profit to Rs 243.26 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 on the back of reining in costs and increase in assets under management (AUM). We bring to you LIVE updates.
Even as global growth estimate was lowered, India’s growth projection for FY19 at 7.3 per cent has been retained at 7.3 per cent by International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday. Indian economy would benefit from lower crude oil prices and slower pace of monetary tightening, the IMF said in its January World Economic Outlook (WEO) update. India would remain the fastest growing major economies globally, it also said. “India’s economy is poised to pick up in 2019, benefiting from lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening than previously expected, as inflation pressures ease,” the IMF said. India is projected to grow at 7.5 per cent in 2019 and 7.7 per cent in 2020,. It comes at one percentage point ahead of China’s projected growth of 6.2 per cent in these two years, the IMF noted.
Also read: IMF lowers global growth projections for FY19, retains India at 7.3%; here’s what would benefit India
U.S. stock futures, which offer an indication of how Wall Street will open, were down about 0.2 percent. U.S. markets were closed on Monday so trading was generally subdued overnight. However, equity prices in Europe and Latin America were hit after data showed a slowdown in growth in China, the world's second biggest economy. Adding to the air of caution and uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecasts and a survey showed increasing pessimism among business chiefs as trade tensions loomed. The gloomy IMF forecasts, released on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighted the challenges facing policymakers as they tackle an array of actual or potential crises, from the U.S.-China trade war to Brexit. "This is now the second IMF downgrade in a row," ANZ analysts wrote in a morning note. (Reuters reported)
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over global economic growth stoked fears over future demand. International Brent crude oil futures were down 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $62.64 by 0106 GMT. They closed down 0.1 percent on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.70 per barrel, down 0.1 percent, or 4 cents. "Trade war concerns have reduced global growth expectations and with it comes a lower demand for energy," said Alfonso Esparza, senior analyst, OANDA. The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecasts on Monday and a survey showed increasing pessimism among business chiefs, highlighting the challenges facing policymakers as they tackle an array of actual or potential crises, from the U.S.-China trade war to Brexit. Also clouding the outlook was data showing a slowdown in growth in China, the world's second biggest economy. (Reuters reported)
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday as pessimism about world growth drove investors away from risky assets, while sterling dithered as the latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go with no progress. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, drifting away from a recent seven-week top. Losses were led by Chinese shares, with the blue-chip index off 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.4 percent and Australia's main share index faltered 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei, which had opened firmer, was flat. U.S. stock futures, which offer an indication of how Wall Street will open, were down about 0.5 percent. (Reuters reported)