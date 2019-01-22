Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open mildly higher; Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC AMC shares in focus

Share Market Today Live Updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08% at 10,971 points this morning, indicating a mildly higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. (Image: Reuters)

Stock Market India Live Updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open flat on Tuesday, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08% at 10,971 points this morning, indicating a mildly higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday as pessimism about world growth drove investors away from risky assets, while sterling dithered as the latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go with no progress, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, drifting away from a recent seven-week top.

Back home, Kotak Mahindra shares will assume focus, after the private sector lender reported strong Q3 results for the October-December quarter. Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a 23% on year growth in net profit to Rs 1,291 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, on higher net interest income. Shares of HDFC AMC will also be in focus after the country’s largest mutual fund house, posted a 24.7% increase in its net profit to Rs 243.26 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 on the back of reining in costs and increase in assets under management (AUM). We bring to you LIVE updates.