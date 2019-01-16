Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, Sun Pharma in focus

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Jan 16, 2019 9:07 am

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets --Sensex and Nifty--are likely to open lower tracking  global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 24 points or 0.22% lower at 10,919 points this morning, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options after British lawmakers trounced Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to pull out Britain from the European Union. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off a touch, having swung up on Tuesday after Chinese officials came out in force to signal more measures to stabilise a slowing economy.

Back home, Jet Airways shares will be in focus, ahead of lenders’ meet to explore debt rejig plans. After reports that Etihad Airways may raise its stake in Jet Airways, Qatar Airways said that the airline would definitely look at investing in the Naresh Goyal-promoted airline if 24% stake is not held by the Etihad, Reuters reported citing airline CEO. Sun Pharma shares will also assume focus after global firm Jefferies upgraded the shares, even as new whistle blower complaints emerge, according to an ET Now report. We bring you LIVE updates.

Live Blog

09:07 (IST)16 Jan 2019
British PM Theresa May suffers crushing defeat over Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal was defeated by a crushing margin in parliament on Tuesday, further complicating the country’s historic exit from the EU and triggering a no-confidence motion against her government. May’s bid to get the Withdrawal Agreement, struck between London and Brussels, through a House of Commons was defeated by a margin of 202 to 432 – a majority of 230, the biggest defeat ever suffered by a British premier in modern history.

Read more: British PM Theresa May suffers crushing defeat over Brexit deal

09:04 (IST)16 Jan 2019
US oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

U.S. oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after gains of more 3 percent in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.82 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade. Oil prices jumped around 3 percent on Tuesday when China’s National Development and Reform Commission signalled a willingness to offer more fiscal stimulus following weaker-than-expected trade figures earlier in the week.

Read more: US oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

Share market on Tuesday: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– rallied on Tuesday on the back of favourable domestic and global factors. Sensex ended 464.77 points higher at 36,318.33, while Nifty closed near the 10,900-mark. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries ended 3.07% higher at Rs 1,130.10. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 4.5% to hit Rs 203.25 on BSE. Infosys shares rallied by more than 3.8% to Rs close at Rs 728. Asian shares were on back foot on Tuesday as an unexpected drop  in China’s exports heightened worries about the global economy while the British pound braced for a showdown in parliament over the government’s Brexit plan, Reuters reported.
