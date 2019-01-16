Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, Sun Pharma in focus

खुShare market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 24 points or 0.22% lower at 10,919 points this morning, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open lower tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 24 points or 0.22% lower at 10,919 points this morning, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options after British lawmakers trounced Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to pull out Britain from the European Union. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off a touch, having swung up on Tuesday after Chinese officials came out in force to signal more measures to stabilise a slowing economy.

Back home, Jet Airways shares will be in focus, ahead of lenders’ meet to explore debt rejig plans. After reports that Etihad Airways may raise its stake in Jet Airways, Qatar Airways said that the airline would definitely look at investing in the Naresh Goyal-promoted airline if 24% stake is not held by the Etihad, Reuters reported citing airline CEO. Sun Pharma shares will also assume focus after global firm Jefferies upgraded the shares, even as new whistle blower complaints emerge, according to an ET Now report. We bring you LIVE updates.