Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; IndiGo, ITC among stocks in focus

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open lower tracking weak global cues on Wednesday. The SGX Nifty was trading 39 points or 0.36% lower at 10,922.75 points this morning, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.
Asian stocks edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-U.S. trade dispute. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all posted their biggest one-day percentage drops since Jan. 3 on Tuesday. The S&P lost 1.42 percent, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of Interglobe Aviation, which runs the IndiGo airline will assume focus. IndiGo is expected to report muted Q3 results in a seasonally weak quarter, however, analysts reckon that higher overall volumes and fares vis-à-vis the September quarter should result in lower losses. Shares of FMCG giant ITC will also be in focus ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be declared later today. ITC is expected to put up a decent show for its Q3 numbers, being aided by a low base in the comparable period previous fiscal. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The government will approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking a special dispensation for banks to defer provisioning requirements for their exposure to crisis-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), official sources said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, top officials in the ministries of finance and corporate affairs met senior bankers in North Block, the building that houses the finance ministry, to hammer out a solution, amid mounting fears that lenders could see a spurt in bad loans from their over `50,000-crore exposure to the debt-laden group if the RBI refuses relief.
Japan's Nikkei wavered on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected December exports and concerns over U.S.-China relations added to worries about the outlook for the trade-reliant economy, though a softer yen offset pressure on exporters. The Nikkei share average was little changed at 20,631.54 points at the midday break, after flitting between negative and positive territory. As expected, the Bank of Japan trimmed its inflation forecasts but maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. (Reuters reported)
US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session rally, as a gloomy global economic growth outlook, trade concerns and disappointing company forecasts dampened sentiment. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared losses after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow denied a report by the Financial Times that the Trump administration canceled preparatory trade talks with China. Still, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all posted their biggest one-day percentage drops since Jan 3. (Reuters reported)
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as mounting concerns over a slowing global economic growth and uncertainty around Sino-U.S. trade tensions dampened appetite for risk. Spot gold was little changed at $1,284.19 per ounce by 0112 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,283.40 per ounce.Spot gold rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in more than a week, as global stock markets fell on concerns over global growth. Asian stocks dipped further on Wednesday. (Reuters reported)
