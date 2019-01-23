Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; IndiGo, ITC among stocks in focus

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 39 points or 0.36% lower at 10,922.75 points this morning, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open lower tracking weak global cues on Wednesday. The SGX Nifty was trading 39 points or 0.36% lower at 10,922.75 points this morning, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian stocks edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-U.S. trade dispute. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all posted their biggest one-day percentage drops since Jan. 3 on Tuesday. The S&P lost 1.42 percent, Reuters reported.

Back home, shares of Interglobe Aviation, which runs the IndiGo airline will assume focus. IndiGo is expected to report muted Q3 results in a seasonally weak quarter, however, analysts reckon that higher overall volumes and fares vis-à-vis the September quarter should result in lower losses. Shares of FMCG giant ITC will also be in focus ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be declared later today. ITC is expected to put up a decent show for its Q3 numbers, being aided by a low base in the comparable period previous fiscal. We bring to you LIVE updates.