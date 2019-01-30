Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; HDFC, Axis Bank among stocks in focus

Apple lowers some iPhone prices outside US to offset strong dollar

Apple Inc plans to cut the price of some of its flagship iPhones for only the second time in the device’s 12-year history, pegging its retail value to past prices in local currencies outside the United States instead of the rising U.S. dollar. The move is an attempt to stem weak sales of the iPhone, particularly in overseas markets such as China, where a 10 percent rise in the U.S. dollar over the past year or so has made Apple’s products – which already compete at the top end of the market – much pricier than rivals. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook disclosed the plan on Tuesday after the company reported the first-ever dip in iPhone sales during the key holiday shopping period. The company has only once before cut iPhone prices, shortly after it debuted in 2007.

