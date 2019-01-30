Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; HDFC, Axis Bank among stocks in focus

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open lower tracking mixed global cues on Wednesday. The SGX Nifty was trading 3.50 points lower near 10,690.50 this morning, indicating a mildly lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.
Back home, Axis Bank shares will assume focus, after the firm reported stellar Q3 results. The private sector lender has reported 131% on-year rise in standalone profit to Rs 1,681 crore. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 726 crore in the year ago period. HDFC shares will also assume focus, after the firm reported a 60% on-year decline in Q3 net profit. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The Centre’s bid to boost its non-debt capital receipts by pushing the cash-rich central PSUs to buy back their own shares has impacted the credit profile of these firms. S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday that corporate activities that are designed to support the government coffers by PSUs are ‘credit negative’ for such entities. In the past three months, 10 PSUs have announced or executed buybacks for a cumulative amount of `15,000 crore, which will count toward the government’s target of `80,000 crore from disinvestment of state-owned entities.
Also read: PSUs face credit risk from share buybacks, warns S&P
In a major relief to Adani Gas, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) decisions that restricted the company from developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan. A bench headed by Arun Mishra, while quashing the 2011 orders that restrained Adani from network expansion in the two cities, asked the board to take a fresh call on the issue. Adani had appealed against the Rajasthan High Court’s April 2015 order that held that the company did not have the authorisation from the Centre to continue work in the two cities.
Also read: Adani’s city gas project: SC quashes PNGRB order
As the trade cycle turns, so goes the global economy. But there is a new twist. With growth in global trade sharply diminished since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, an upsurge of protectionism and disrupted global supply chains is all the more problematic. There is a distinct possibility that a turn in an already weakened trade cycle could spark a surprisingly swift deterioration in the global economy. Early hints of just such an outcome are evident in the January update of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook.
Also read: Trade cycle: Global growth averaged just 3.6% from 2012 to 2018
Gold prices on Wednesday held near eight-month highs hit in the previous session on concerns over U.S.-China trade relations and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision, where interest rates will likely be kept unchanged. Spot gold was steady at $1,311.41 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Prices rose to their highest since May 15 at $1,311.98 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent at $1,310 per ounce. Traders await possible clues from the Federal Reserve on whether it might pause from its current rate-hike campaign. Fed policy-makers began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
Also read: Gold holds near 8-month highs on trade concerns, Fed rate views
India remains one of the most important strategic partners of the United States, a top American senator said. Mark Warner from the Democratic Party and Republican senator John Cornyn met the new Indian Envoy to the US, Harsh V Shringla, at the US Capitol here. “India remains one of our most important strategic partners,” Cornyn said in a statement on Tuesday, a day after the meeting. Warner and Cornyn are co-chairs of the powerful India Caucus, the only country-specific caucus in the Senate.
Also read: India one of the most important strategic partners, says a top US Senator
Apple Inc plans to cut the price of some of its flagship iPhones for only the second time in the device’s 12-year history, pegging its retail value to past prices in local currencies outside the United States instead of the rising U.S. dollar. The move is an attempt to stem weak sales of the iPhone, particularly in overseas markets such as China, where a 10 percent rise in the U.S. dollar over the past year or so has made Apple’s products – which already compete at the top end of the market – much pricier than rivals. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook disclosed the plan on Tuesday after the company reported the first-ever dip in iPhone sales during the key holiday shopping period. The company has only once before cut iPhone prices, shortly after it debuted in 2007.
Also read: Apple lowers some iPhone prices outside US to offset strong dollar
U.S. stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors seized on Apple Inc’s earnings and comments from its chief that U.S.-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker’s shares soaring in after-hours trade. Sterling smarted from a 0.7 percent fall the previous day after British lawmakers rejected most amendments that sought to avoid Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, reviving worries of a chaotic withdrawal from the European Union.
Read full story here: Asian shares inch up after Apple earnings, CEO comments